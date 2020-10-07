 Modern Warfare exploit makes defusing impossible in Search & Destroy - Dexerto
Modern Warfare exploit makes defusing impossible in Search & Destroy

Published: 7/Oct/2020 1:11

by Tanner Pierce
A brand new Modern Warfare exploit, discovered by a Reddit user, uses a trophy system to make defusing the bomb in Search & Destroy next to impossible by raising it into the air. It’s really not as complicated as it sounds.


Search and Destroy is a classic CoD multiplayer mode. Two teams with no respawns have to fight over bombs around the map. One team has to attack and destroy the bomb, while the other team has to protect and defuse.

In order to defuse the bomb, however, the team actually needs access to it and under normal scenarios, the attacking team will automatically drop the bomb once it’s planted. Unfortunately, a new bug has been discovered that essentially moves the bomb so far out of bounds, that there’s no possible way to pick it up in order to perform that crucial defuse.

Getting the bomb to land on top of the trophy system is one of the keys to this exploit.

The bug, which was discovered by Reddit user OGGigi, basically raises the bomb so far above the planting site and the player that there’s no possible way to reach it without using some exploits of your own.

This is done by placing a trophy system a certain distance away from the site, planting the bomb so that it lands right on top of the aforementioned equipment, and then destroying it. As seen in the video posted on Reddit, this essentially shoots the bomb so that it’s floating high above the site.


The worst part is, this isn’t the only bug that’s been discovered involving SnD and trophy systems. A couple weeks back, players discovered a bug that would allow throwing knifes to basically float inside of the bomb so that when the enemies went to try and defuse it, it kill them immediately.

With these types of problems, Search and Destroy is slowly but surely becoming an unplayable game with bugs that Infinity Ward needs to fix as soon as possible.

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

