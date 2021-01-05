Logo
Modern Warfare community lashes out at Activision for Black Ops Cold War merge

Published: 5/Jan/2021 1:44 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 2:03

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Modern Warfare Warzone

With the excitement of the new release taking up the spotlight, Modern Warfare players feel as though their experience has been “actively” made worse in order to promote Black Ops Cold War.

With the annual cycle of the CoD franchise, a new release is guaranteed around November each year. Typically, this sees a vast majority of the player base relocating over to the new title. However, the transition from 2019 to 2020 was a little different.

For the first time in history, two titles merged thanks to Warzone. The F2P battle royale gave a common ground for both games to come together. Though with the focus primarily on new weapons from BOCW in Season One, the MW community feels it’s been left behind.

While a lack of new content and meaningful updates would be one thing, thousands of players argue the impact of BOCW is “actively making MW a bad experience.”

Activision explains Black Ops integration in Warzone
With titles merging for the first time in CoD history, the MW community feels it’s been left behind while BOCW takes the spotlight.

With the integration of BOCW in Warzone, it’s safe to say that new weapons have dominated the conversation. From the controversial DMR to the must-pick MAC-10 SMG, these powerful guns are all but necessary to stay afloat. As a result, “MW players suffer simply to drive sales” for the new title.

Infinity Ward’s time handling post-launch content has reportedly come to an end. With a lack of new playlists, “hackers galore, no anti-cheat, and no feedback from [developers],” nothing can be done except to “wait for the next game.”

Actively making Modern Warfare a bad experience is NOT the way to drive sales to Cold War from modernwarfare

One of the biggest talking points is the fact that MW heavily advertises BOCW in-game. Despite the CoD community often moving ahead with the new title each year, MW players wanting to stick with their favorite title have been ‘punished,’ according to the community.

Countless players chimed in with their own experiences since the release of BOCW. Most of which echoed the same sentiment. “Starting to feel like this game has been abandoned,” one player said. “We should be on Season 8 for MW,” another added.

Warzone gameplay
With BOCW guns now leading the Warzone meta, will MW guns ever be bumped back up to the forefront?

Regardless of which side you fall on, there’s no denying we’re in a new era for the franchise. Two games have never merged quite like this before and with Season Two on the way, this coexistence doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon.

There’s no telling if sizeable updates will hit MW throughout 2021. Though with the focus now well and truly on BOCW, it seems less likely with each passing day.

CoD YouTuber Spratt reveals incredible $10,000 gaming setup to kick off 2021

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:00

by Tanner Pierce
Spratt

Call of Duty YouTuber James Spratt has unveiled his brand new gaming room/setup for the new year and, apparently, everything totals up to a whopping $10,000.

Spratt has made a name for himself in the YouTube scene for his Call of Duty sniping videos. Whether it be in Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Black Ops Cold War, the former OpTic player knows his way around a sniper rifle in any game he plays.

To help kick off 2021, Spratt has taken to YouTube to show off his reportedly $10,000 gaming room, which was just revamped for the new year. As one can imagine, it probably puts most people’s setups to shame.

Spratt uses 3 LG monitors for his setup, alongside a custom PC, as well as a PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Kicking things off are three LG monitors, one in 4K with 144hz refresh rate and two 1080p. Combined, they cost over $1,000 and Spratt says they’ll be used mainly for gaming and chatting with viewers during his Twitch streams.

Beyond that, he’s also using a Sony A6300 camera as his facecam, attached to an Elgato Ringlight, both of which come out to around $800. According to Spratt, he likes the fact that it acts both as a light source and a camera mount, which saves him room.

Onto his audio setup, Spratt’s using an ASTRO A40 TR Headset with TR Mixamp, which comes out to nearly $200. Of course, they’re a bit custom as well, with the Warzone logo printed onto the side of them.

As for his actual gaming systems, there’s a bit to unpack. First and foremost, Spratt is using a custom PC, with an Intel i9 processor, an Nividia Geforce RTX 3080, an ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II Motherboard, and more, which easily costs at least $2,000.

That’s not all, however. Spratt’s also using a PlayStation 5, as well as a 30th anniversary limited edition PS4 Pro, of which only a few thousand were made, bringing up his setup and gaming room’s worth up even more.

Finally, beyond his actual streaming and YouTube setup, he also has a space dedicated to “admin stuff”, which has a cool-looking Warzone mousepad, a Lenovo Legion laptop, and more.

As one of the more well-known content creators in Call of Duty, this much-improved gaming space should equip Spratt with everything he needs to continue making top-notch content.