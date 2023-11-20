MW3 community celebrate long-awaited disbanding lobbies announcement

MW3 community members praised Sledgehammer Games for announcing they will test out non-disbanding lobbies.

Sledgehammer Games has been transparent with community members regarding the studio’s plan for MW3. Over the game’s first few weeks, the devs have rolled out updates to address enemy visibility, inconsistent spawns, and tac-sprint delay.

On top of that, the devs joined COD content creator Repullze on stream to answer hard-hitting questions, like revealing the game’s prestige system. To also ensure that community members have their voices heard, MW3 introduces an experimental playlist to test features before they go live in multiplayer.

Most recently, Sledgehammer Games hosted a Q&A session on Reddit and responded to other pressing questions. The team didn’t cover every issue presented but finally answered long-awaited prayers to remove disbanding lobbies.

MW3 devs address disbanding lobby concerns

After a multiplayer match ends in MW3, the lobby disbands and users load into a new match with a different set of players. Previously, classic COD titles kept lobbies together, which added an extra element of community building as players met new friends and rivals.

COD fans have been begging for the feature to be removed since COD Vanguard, and their complaints fell upon deaf ears until now.

On November 20, Sledgehammer Games announced: “In a future game update, we’ll be testing non-disbanding lobbies with a cohort of players to determine the performance of such a change. If these tests go well, we’ll explore a rollout to all players.”

CharlieIntel confirmed the news, and community members celebrated in the comments.

One player responded: “OK now we are heading in the right direction for sure. Hopefully this comes sooner than later.”

A second user added: “Thank you from the entire community.”

To hammer the point home, a third player relived the glory days and argued: “Squads going at each other’s throats, back to back to back games. I’m here for it.”

Sledgehammer Games did not clue players in on when they should expect the update. But this will surely be music to the ears of MW3 fans who waited a long time for this announcement.

