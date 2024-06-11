Modern Warfare 3 June 11 update patch notes: Kar98k fix, Sidewinder buff, more

Patch notes for Modern Warfare 3’s June 11 update outline a range of changes, including those impacting the Kar98k, Sidewinder, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 went live late in May 2024, unleashing new maps, modes, Operators, and weapons on the ever-evolving experience.

Within a matter of days, MW3 developers had prepared a litany of tweaks for a June 4 patch that addressed Killstreak bugs and distracting UI-related errors.

Now the shooter has received yet another layer of fine-tuning, evident in the patch notes for its June 11 update.

Modern Warfare 3’s June 11 patch is now live

The June 11 update for MW3 fixes errors that affected the Kar98k rifle; the mismatched CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Attachment has been removed, for example.

Meanwhile, the Sidewinder has received a buff, thanks to several adjustments targeting the JAK Thunder LMG Kit.

Fixes for the UI and Killstreaks also sit center stage. Notably, the Swarm Killstreak should no longer have an issue with drones failing to patrol on Emergency and Tokyo maps.

Activision MW3’s Emergency map

The complete patch notes for Modern Warfare 3’s June 11 changes read as follows (via Activision):

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Deselecting a Conversion Kit in the Gunsmith will no longer result in Weapons with unintended statistics or visual properties. Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked back to the menu while viewing Event Camos. After Action Reports will now display the total number of DNA samples collected, rather than tier requirements. Improved performance of navigating Custom Loadouts in the Gunsmith. Hovering the Critical Countdown Mastery Reward will no longer kick the player to the menu.



Modes

Infected Survivors can now earn the DNA Bomb upon a 25 Killstreak. Added six new Survivor Loadouts that are randomly chosen in each match. Haymaker (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal), Snapshot Grenade (Tactical), Portable Radar (Field Upgrade) Lockwood 680 (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Drill Charge (Lethal), Tear Gas (Tactical), Deployable Cover (Field Upgrade) WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun), Gutter Knife (Melee), C4 (Lethal), Battle Rage (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) FR 5.56 (Assault Rifle), TYR (Handgun), Proximity Mine (Lethal), Decoy Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle), Renetti (Handgun), Claymore (Lethal), Stun Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade) Riot Shield (Melee), TYR (Handgun), Semtex (Lethal), Scatter Mine (Tactical), Suppression Mine (Field Upgrade)



Weapons and Attachments

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder JAK Thunder LMG Kit Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property. Increased initial rate of fire from 375rpm to 555rpm (+30%). Decreased ramped rate of fire from 857rpm to 780rpm (-9%). Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire from 15 to 9. Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay from 250ms to 350ms (+40%).



Submachine Guns

AMR9 JAK Atlas Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator’s head.



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Fixed an issue preventing Muzzle Attachments from being equipped.



Sniper Rifles

Kar98k Removed incompatible CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Attachment. No Stock Attachment will no longer cause Optics to become obstructed.



Equipment

EMD Grenade/Mine (Tactical) Decreased tracker ping delay from 250ms to 50ms (-80%). Decreased tracker ping radius from 2.5m to 0.6m (-75%).



Due to the decreased ping radius, Operators who are behind cover are no longer pinged by a teammate with an active tracker device.

Killstreaks

I.M.S. Fixed an issue preventing stat collection for the Combat Record.

Swarm Fixed an issue causing drones to not patrol the playspace on Emergency and Tokyo. While the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active, Swarm kills now contribute progress toward earning the next Killstreak.



Zombies

Progression

