Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals “cheat code” for completing long-shot challenges

Grinding camos in Modern Warfare 2 can be grueling, but the Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account revealed an easy trick for completing long-shot challenges.

Modern Warfare 2 features 180 base and mastery camos, with the final unlockable camo being Orion. Warzone 2 streamer Skullface 49 became the first player to unlock the Orion camo, taking over 40 hours to do so.

Unlocking mastery camos requires players to complete Gold, Platinum, and Polyatomic challenges before unlocking Orion. Infinity Ward brought back Shoot House and Shipment to expedite the camo unlocking process, but unlocking Platnium is no easy feat.

The Platinum camo challenges call for long-shot kills, which can be difficult to muster, but fortunately, the Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account revealed an easy trick for racking up long-distance kills.

Activision The Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals essential weapon attachment for long-shots

The Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account claimed, “longshots are one of the most annoying stages of the mastery camo grind, but we have found an item that makes this easier than ever before.”

Optic selections usually come down to personal preference, but the TikToker recommended using the Xten Angel-40 optic because it has an indicator on the scope with the exact meter distance for an enemy.

“So slap this thing on, and good luck. Because at the end of the day, it’s still long shots, and you are going to need this.”

Longshot requirements vary for each class, so knowing each number is a must for making the most use out of the Xten Angel-40.

Here are the longshot distances for every MW2 weapon class.

Shotguns: 12.5m

Pistols: 20m

SMGs: 30m

LMGs: 38m

Marksman Rifles: 38m

Battle Rifles: 38m

Sniper Rifles: 50m

Shipment is not long enough to complete longshot challenges, but if Infinity Ward ever adds back a Shoot House 24/7 playlist, we recommend aiming down the middle lane to complete the challenges easier.

Make sure to check out our guide on unlocking weapon camos in Modern Warfare 2.