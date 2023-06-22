Modern Warfare 2 players slam Activision for recycling cosmetic items in Twitch Prime bundle

Modern Warfare 2 players called out Activision for re-releasing a cosmetic bundle for free after previously charging money for it.

Microtransactions are a touchy subject within the Call of Duty community, and that especially rings true for Modern Warfare 2. Community members didn’t raise too many concerns about purely cosmetic items being available for purchase, but Activision introduced several “pay-to-win” DMZ bundles in April.

Players can load in with free UAVs, bonus perks, and more just by equipping a premium skin. The decision infuriated Warzone 2 players, forcing Activision to respond. The devs wouldn’t remove the bundles entirely but slightly nerfed one of the bundles after a wave of backlash.

Activision is under scrutiny again for its microtransaction practices, as players who purchased a cosmetic bundle could have gotten it for free if they waited.

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Prime bundle under fire

On June 22, Activision released a new Prime Gaming bundle in MW2 and Warzone. The bundle includes weapon blueprints for the Victus XMR sniper rifle and Lachmann Sub. And it also gives players two new vehicle stickers and a sticker.

Players simply need to link their Activision, Twitch, and Amazon accounts to redeem the bundle. The problem is that Activision already released the same bundle via the in-game store and changed money for it.

This isn’t the first time the Twitch Prime pack has reused content, but players who previously purchased the bundle feel slightly cheated.

Warzone streamer HunterTV responded: “This was already a bundle that you could buy with COD points.”

A second user added: “And I bought this one with COD points. Thanks for nothing a**holes!”

Other community members asked why they should get any cosmetic bundle if they will just lose it when the next game comes out. Activision announced that it is permanently shutting down the WZ1 servers, and players won’t be able to access their cosmetic items in WZ1 anymore.

While those skins and weapons will remain available in the respective titles they came from (Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, & Vanguard), not having them available in Warzone has saddened many.

A frustrated community member wrote: “Why buy a bundle for them to close the game down in a couple of years and never get to use them again.”

