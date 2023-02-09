Modern Warfare 2 player reveals simple counter for Killstreaks

Spawning and repeatedly dying to aerial support Killstreaks is a nightmare, but a Modern Warfare 2 player unearthed an easy counter.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer can be an unforgiving experience. Every player can recall at least one memory of getting spawn trapped by the opposing team and endlessly dying to a Gunship, Overwatch Helo, or Chopper Gunner.

The harsh reality is nobody wants to equip an anti-air secondary and trying to shoot down the Killstreak manually usually ends in disaster. Unbeknownst to most players, one of MW2’s Killstreaks is a perfect counter to aerial support, and most players didn’t even consider it an option.

Article continues after ad

A Modern Warfare 2 player showcased why most players use the Cruise Missile wrong in multiplayer matches.

Modern Warfare 2 player discovers actual use for Cruise Missiles

Activison Gunships are devastating in Modern Warfare 2.

A Modern Warfare 2 player posted a video on Reddit of how to destroy a Gunship easily. They used a Cruise Missile Killstreak, and instead of diving it straight into the ground, they cleverly shot it back into the air and took down a Gunship in one fell swoop.

The Cruise Missile only requires six kills of 750 points, which most players can obtain. In comparison, a Gunship requires 12 kills or 1500 points and was taken down effortlessly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player responded, “I would be so pissed if I had that Gunship, but I would be so happy if I were your teammate.”

Article continues after ad

Cruise Missiles work on other killstreaks, as one player tested it out on a VTOL and Chopper Gunner. However, not every community member believed it was the best use of a Cruise Missile.

A second user argued, “don’t waste a Cruise Missile on one of those when you can shoot it down with a SO-14 with incendiary rounds in three seconds.”

The player who posted the clip clapped back, “if you have a missile ready, you don’t need to die to switch to the SO or RAAL and then die again to switch back to your favorite weapon.”

Article continues after ad

Whatever you decide to do, there are plenty of ways to take down those pesky aerial support Killstreaks.