Modern Warfare 2 map Taraq is an absolute throwback to 20-year-old CoD 1

Taraq is one of the 16 maps included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced they have found a reference to Call of Duty 1 in the new MW2 Multiplayer maps list.

Activision’s latest first-person shooter game, developed by Infinity Ward, launches on October 28 with 16 maps across general Multiplayer and Ground War.

Included in the game’s battle royale mode – Warzone 2 – is a handful of returning maps, featuring Quarry, Highrise, Observatory, Showdown, and Terminal as points of interest.

The list of new MW2 battlefields, however, has certainly caught the attention of many in the game’s community and fans are convinced one is inspired by an old Call of Duty title… None other than the original Call of Duty.

MW2 players find CoD 1 reference in new maps list

On the eve of the game’s release date, Reddit users found noticeable comparisons between Taraq and Neuville from Call of Duty 1.

“The new map called ‘Tariq’ seems to be a remake of Neuville from Call of Duty 1,” a Redditor said.

Many agreed with the point and believe it may be a redesign, which wouldn’t be completely out of the question as Infinity Ward also developed the 2003 title.

One said: “It literally is [a remake]!” Another posted: “This is awesome.”

A third user urged the dev team to make more maps based on previous games, especially the older installments in the series. They said: “More CoD1\2 maps, please. They’re too old, 90% of the player base wouldn’t recognize them anyway, so there won’t be any ‘why only remakes and not new maps’.”

The connection between Taraq and Neuville has not been publicly announced, at the time of writing, leaving players to decide for themselves if this is really a throwback to one of the originals.