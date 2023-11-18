MW3 devs hint at tweaking Aim Assist after mixed community feedback

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 developers Sledgehammer Games have hinted at the idea of tweaking Aim Assist amid concerns from both console players and PC players.

Modern Warfare 3 has arrived, and players are already racking up kills in Rust, Terminal, Scrapyard, and many more of the classic maps that have returned from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

During a live stream on November 17, Sledgehammer Games developers spoke for close to an hour about the game’s current state and what’s to come. The team addressed issues like “snaking,” the traditional Prestige system, and gave insight into all four new maps that are coming to the game in Season 1.

In addition, the devs spoke about one of the more controversial aspects of the Modern Warfare series, Aim Assist.

During the stream, Sledgehammer Games developers described the current state of Aim Assist in MW3 as “okay,” but expressed a desire to examine it more closely.

They discussed the possibility of simplifying the Aim Assist settings, potentially reducing the options available to players. This approach could streamline the experience and make tuning the game’s mechanics more manageable.

The developers are clearly taking into account the community’s divided opinions regarding Aim Assist in Modern Warfare 3 and are “trying to figure out best solutions.”

Aim Assist has long been a fundamental part of Call of Duty games, allowing controller players to improve their precision, especially when compared to a mouse and keyboard, which allows for improved control.

But in Modern Warfare 3, Aim Assist has proven to be a point of contention as even before the game had officially released, Professional “Call of Duty” player Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro claimed that Aim Assist had been “nerfed,” stating that it “actually takes skill” in MW3.

As such, Aim Assist has proven to be a point of contention for many in the Call of Duty community, as controller players are voicing concerns over what they perceive to be “underpowered” Aim Assist in this year’s release, while many PC players continue to call for reduced Aim Assist features, especially in cross-play scenarios.

It remains to be seen how Sledgehammer Games will address the challenges that come with Aim Assist.