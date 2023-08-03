Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play hackers learn how to fly in Season 5

Hackers have plagued Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play since the mode was first released, but they have gone above and beyond in Season 5.

Less than a week after Treyarch released Ranked Play in MW2, Call of Duty League pros started abandoning the mode thanks to an influx of cheaters. ‘Dashy,’ ‘Beans,’ and a few other CDL pros were particularly vocal about the issue ruining their experience.

Flash forward a few months, and fellow CDL pro-‘Drazah‘ argued that cheating no longer impacted higher-level Ranked Play games as much. Former Las Vegas Legion player Temp claimed hacking impacted lower-ranked games more because cheaters feared exposure in front of a big streamer.

From that point on, cheating no longer dominated headlines in the same fashion. But the issue remained prevalent even if it didn’t attract as much attention. Season 5 highlights a perfect example of the type of blatant cheating some players get away with.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play cheater gets caught in the air

Toronto Tsunami professional COD player ‘Emi‘ exposed a cheater flying above Himmelmatt Expo and raining down bullets on the entire team. Emi could do nothing but sit there and get killed as the hacker floated above the map and got free kills during a Ranked Play match.

Emi responded: “MW2 Ranked hackers have figured out how to fly. I’m not sure how to feel about this information.” Community members were just as surprised by the viral clip.

One player responded: “How is this guy not instant banned? There are no excuses for the anti-cheat not to detect this hacker.”

A second user added: “If it’s really a top 250 player, Activision let this guy cheat for over a full season without banning.”

Other community members also expressed concerns over cheating impacting the next COD title at this rate. Treyarch has yet to respond to these concerns.

We will provide an update if the MW2 devs address situations like this.