Microsoft announces deal with Playstation to keep Call of Duty on both consoles

Microsoft has reached an agreement with PlayStation that ensures that Call of Duty games will remain on PlayStation consoles as well as Xbox in the future despite the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deal comes after the massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft that left many wondering if Xbox would take the opportunity to make Call of Duty an exclusive for their consoles.

However, those fears have been put to rest after it was revealed that an agreement will keep CoD on both consoles despite the acquisition.

Phil Spencer confirms Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, announced the deal in a tweet, saying: “We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.”

The Activision Blizzard acquisition is in its final stages after an FTC attempt to block the buyout failed in Court. Microsoft’s 69-billion-dollar still awaits approval in the UK, where competition laws have halted proceedings.

