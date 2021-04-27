London Royal Ravens reportedly drop zer0 amid travel restrictions - Dexerto

The London Royal Ravens have reportedly dropped Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris from their CDL team after months of struggling with immigration issues to get him stateside.

London Royal Ravens have reportedly dropped Zer0 from their CDL squad after months of trying to get the EU star to the United States.

The Royal Ravens had been coping with Zer0’s immigration issues due to travel restrictions considering the global health situation. They previously signed players like Christian ‘Parasite’ Duarte to supplement their team during the complications.

But it seems the situation has reached its conclusion with Zer0 allegedly being released by the London team. Zer0 posted a series of tweets and changed his bio that no longer ties him to the Royal Ravens.

I tell you what the me and the CDL just dont mix i swear to god 😂😂 — Cartier (@Trei) April 27, 2021

Zer0 signed onto the Ravens back in May 2020. He came over from the New York Subliners to replace Jordan ‘Jurd’ Crowley and turned the team’s season around.

Since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, Zer0 had been loaned to rosters like Team Singularity as they awaited for him to one-day rejoin Raven’s main team.

The apparent move now leaves a huge talent on the free agency wire however difficult the road may be for him to compete in the CDL.

The London Royal Ravens are dead last in the CDL 2021 regular season with a 2-12 overall series record. They have a total of 30 CDL points, the lowest in the league.

London plays NY Subliners on Thursday, April 29 to open the Paris Legion Home Series.

London Royal Ravens roster