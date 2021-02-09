Parasite to replace Zer0 on London Royal Ravens in short-term deal for CDL Stage 1

The London Royal Ravens have signed former Call of Duty world champion Chrisitan ‘Parasite’ Duarte on a two-week deal as they wait for Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris to get into the United States in order to compete.

With the start of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War season on the horizon, team lineups have been in place for a while, and scrims have been taking place.

The Royal Ravens, however, have been one team who’ve found themselves in a bit of a pickle. The majority of their players have been in the United States, with the exception of Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris.

Rumors have been floating around about them trying out different players in Zer0’s spot, but they’ve settled on former CoD World Champion Chrisitan Parasite Duarte – at least on a temporary basis.

Parasite will join the Ravens ahead of the first real event of the Black Ops Cold War season – the Atalanta FaZe Home series – where they face the Seattle Surge in their opening game on Sunday, February 14.

“While we continue to deal with immigration issues for ‘Zer0,’ we’re relieved we could find such a great player to help us fill the gap,” said Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell, Chief

Gaming Officer at ReKTGlobal. “It’s a challenging situation, but we’re incredibly optimistic for this team and excited to give Parasite a chance to shine on the global stage once again.”

He's back in the league. We're pleased to announce that the Call of Duty World Champion @Parasite has joined #LRR as a temporary stand-in for Zer0, who cannot yet compete due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. pic.twitter.com/oaPWI8Z14K — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) February 9, 2021

Given that he’s only on a two-week contract, Parasite will play for the Ravens in the opening event, as well as in week two where they will face the New York Subliners and then the defending world champions Dallas Empire.

After that, Zer0 looks set to join the squad, with the Ravens at full strength, looking to make their mark on the second season of the Call of Duty League.