Logo
Call of Duty

Parasite to replace Zer0 on London Royal Ravens in short-term deal for CDL Stage 1

Published: 9/Feb/2021 16:04

by Connor Bennett
MLG

Share

London Royal Ravens Parasite

The London Royal Ravens have signed former Call of Duty world champion Chrisitan ‘Parasite’ Duarte on a two-week deal as they wait for Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris to get into the United States in order to compete.

With the start of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War season on the horizon, team lineups have been in place for a while, and scrims have been taking place.

The Royal Ravens, however, have been one team who’ve found themselves in a bit of a pickle. The majority of their players have been in the United States, with the exception of Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris.

Rumors have been floating around about them trying out different players in Zer0’s spot, but they’ve settled on former CoD World Champion Chrisitan Parasite Duarte – at least on a temporary basis.

Seany Dylan Zer0 London Royal Ravens
London Royal Ravens
The Royal Ravens announced their roster for the 2021 season as Seany, Dylan, Alexx and Zer0.

Parasite will join the Ravens ahead of the first real event of the Black Ops Cold War season – the Atalanta FaZe Home series – where they face the Seattle Surge in their opening game on Sunday, February 14.

“While we continue to deal with immigration issues for ‘Zer0,’ we’re relieved we could find such a great player to help us fill the gap,” said Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell, Chief
Gaming Officer at ReKTGlobal. “It’s a challenging situation, but we’re incredibly optimistic for this team and excited to give Parasite a chance to shine on the global stage once again.”

Given that he’s only on a two-week contract, Parasite will play for the Ravens in the opening event, as well as in week two where they will face the New York Subliners and then the defending world champions Dallas Empire.

After that, Zer0 looks set to join the squad, with the Ravens at full strength, looking to make their mark on the second season of the Call of Duty League.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS demonstrates his “two burst” AUG Warzone loadout

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:19

by James Busby
AUG
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has come up with an AUG loadout that can burst down enemies in a few hits. It might not be a meta gun, but it certainly packs a punch. 

The AUG remains a popular pick in Black Ops Cold War, but unlike its Modern Warfare counterpart, Treyarch’s burst-fire variant has remained out of the meta spotlight. In fact, it’s extremely rare for a burst-fire weapon to shine in the fiercely competitive lobbies of Warzone. The Cold War AUG has a similar playstyle to that of the M16, but it does handle a little differently. 

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that the AUG really shines in short to mid ranges, where the gun can quickly tear through multiple opponents. If you’re looking for a tactical rifle that has a high amount of burst, then the AUG is a great option. 

NICKMERCS’ AUG Warzone loadout

Black Ops Cold War AUG
Activision / Treyarch
The AUG’s burst can make short work of even the tankiest of foes.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator 
  • Barrel: 17” Titanium
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Nick’s AUG loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it drastically increases the gun’s range and accuracy. While the Cold War AUG may deal pitiful long-range damage, it absolutely destroys people in close to medium-range firefights. 

The Infantry Compensator is a must as it helps curb the AUG’s vertical recoil, while the 17” Titanium barrel increases the gun’s fire rate. This helps keep you competitive against the Warzone’s lightening-fast SMGs, while also giving you a very quick TTK. 

Next up is the Axial Arms 3x. This optic is very similar to the VLK 3.0x and is one of Black Ops Cold War’s cleanest sights. Despite having poor long-range damage, the Axial Arms will give you the accuracy needed to secure those all-important headshot multipliers. 

The Field Agent Foregrip decreases both the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. This attachment won’t make up for the AUG’s lackluster damage range, but it will keep your shots on target.  

Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum will give you enough bullets to get those all-important squad wipes and montage-worthy multi-kills. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.