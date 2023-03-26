Warzone 2 fans plead for John Wick to be the next major crossover

Warzone 2 players are desperate for a John Wick-inspired bundle and they’re pleading their case to Activision.

The original Warzone made a trend of crossing over with huge movie franchises like Die Hard, Godzilla, and Rambo, and fans are itching for more big-time collaborations.

Now that the franchise has caught back up to the modern day, players are ready for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 to get that ball rolling once again. Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles kicked things off in Season 2 Reloaded, but that wasn’t enough to satiate their hunger.

Warzone 2 fans call for John Wick skin bundle

With John Wick: Chapter 4 now out and receiving outstanding reviews, there’s been a real push for the character to be the next battle royale entrant.

A passionate fan tossed the idea up on Reddit with the caption “all we want” and others rallied around the idea.

One person joked that the resulting skin “would be breathtaking” and another suggested that it would be better than “99% of packs they’ve released” so far in Warzone 2.

It would be quite the shakeup from many of the game’s current bundles, and that kind of change would clearly be a welcome addition.

Of course, there were dissenters among the group, with many citing that they’d rather the game be improved than any of the devs focus on new skins and bundles, but seeing as those are two different parts of game development, there’s no reason fans can’t have both things come true.

