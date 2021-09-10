LA Thieves announce star-studded lineup for Call of Duty League 2022

The Call of Duty League’s Los Angeles Thieves have announced their formerly rumored lineup for CDL 2022. With a superstar homecoming, a former MVP candidate, and two mainstays — 100 Thieves looks to be well-represented in the new season.

After a season filled with ups and downs, both in the standings and between their starting and bench lineups, the LA Thieves are taking shape for 2022.

No team made more roster changes than 100T’s CDL squad this year and, despite making it into CDL Champs 2021, those moves proved futile as the team lost in the first round. But despite those shortcomings with star talent, fans appear reasonably excited about the new roster for 2022.

It was already rumored that LAT would be moving forward with this lineup, adding two respected forces and keeping the year’s strongest two players — but this announcement puts all doubts to rest.

LA Thieves roster for CDL 2022

Having made the roster official on September 10, the new Thieves lineup is full of talent.

Their former superstar AR Sam ‘Octane’ Larew joins the squad alongside the addition of 2020 CDL MVP nominee Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon (who was dropped by OpTic Gaming, to many’s surprise).

The new LA Thieves roster is listed below:

Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew

Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan

Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon

