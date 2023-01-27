Multiple OpTic Gaming staff members let go in further esports industry layoffs

The number of layoffs in the esports industry continues to climb early in 2023 as this time around, OpTic Gaming, has let multiple staff members go across various positions.

2023 has been off to a rough start across the entire gaming industry. From media publications reducing their workforce to upwards of 10,000 employees being left without a job across Microsoft-owned studios, many have had their careers unexpectedly shaken up early into the new year.

The esports space hasn’t been spared of this trouble either, with multiple popular brands dropping employees as they restructure for the year ahead. Namely, 100 Thieves most recently let go of more than a dozen staff members across its video, social, and marketing teams, even suddenly parting ways with its Chief Revenue Officer on January 10.

Now, the hits continue to pile up across the industry as OpTic Gaming, best known for its efforts in the Call of Duty scene, has now joined the layoff list and let go of multiple employees to round out January.

At the time of writing, it’s yet unclear just how many staff members were let go in the January 26 layoff round at OpTic. However, with multiple employees sharing their situation on social media, we know multiple divisions were hit, ranging from those on the social media team to those directly leading the Esports Management for the ‘Green Wall.’

“Unfortunately, today is my last day with OpTic & Dallas Fuel as I was laid off,” former Brand Manager & Head of Marketing Lindsay Caudill shared. Prior to the OpTic-Envy merger in 2022, Caudill climbed through the ranks at Envy, having started as a Social Media Intern before rising to Social Manager and then, full Brand Manager for OpTic once the takeover was in effect.

After almost four years at the organization, Caudill is now “looking for work” elsewhere in the industry. Caudill also liked a post from renowned reporter Jacob Wolf, seemingly agreeing with the sentiment that the company hasn’t been “their OpTic,” since the merger took hold.

Similarly, former all-rounder, Ian, responsible for team management, scouting, sponsor events, drafting contracts and budgets, and the like, has also found himself out of a job. “This is my last day with OpTic,” he said.

Rocket League stars Retals and AYYJAYY both chimed in to vouch for the former staff member, saying they “loved working together.”

OpTic is yet to address the layoffs publicly but we’ll update you here should that change in the coming hours.