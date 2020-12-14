 Karma shows he's still got it with Round 11 sniper ace vs. Censor - Dexerto
Karma shows he’s still got it with Round 11 sniper ace vs. Censor

Published: 14/Dec/2020 2:11 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 2:15

by Theo Salaun
call of duty karma censor
Call of Duty League / Treyarch / Twitter, @Censor

Black Ops Cold War Censor Karma

The recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow turned back the clock and absolutely wowed the Call of Duty community with an insane Round 11 sniper ace in the Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup.

You can’t have a conversation about the greatest of all time in competitive CoD without mentioning Karma. And less than a year after retiring from professional CoD and leaving the Call of Duty League’s Seattle Surge, the GOAT is back to making absurd plays.

The first player to ever win three world championships, Karma has been gunning kids since 2010. Now, back on a Treyarch title with Black Ops Cold War, the iconic Canadian is also back to clicking heads. 

In a Round 5 match in the NA Challengers Cup, Karma whipped out the golden sniper and proved that 10 years later, the clutch factor remains. With calm comms, he proceeded to dissect BOCW’s Miami map and outduel a team featuring four professional talents, including the infamous Doug ‘Censor’ Martin.

What Karma dubs “redemption” is what the CoD community considers to be his standard level of play. After years atop the power rankings, it should only be a little surprising that the legendary player can brush the rust off and secure a win.

But it’s some added flair to know who he was playing against, as this was no regular public match. Aside from Censor, the opposing team also included Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer, Denholm ‘Denz’ Taylor, and Jevon ‘Goonjar’ Gooljar-Lim. All four players are reputable CoD veterans who, aside from Censor, were on CDL rosters in the league’s first season.

And, speaking of CDL, some of the world’s best couldn’t help but chime in to appreciate just how spectacular Karma’s ace was. Among them, rookie and MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, was one of the quickest to express his respect for the retired gunner: “Damon is absolutely disgusting HOLYYYY.”

Simply grossed out by Barlow’s performance, the respect is too real. While many will certainly hope that this performance means Karma is enjoying BOCW enough to make a return to competition, he has previously mentioned that un-retiring would be unlikely.

Instead, fans can join Shotzzy in just enjoying Karma getting kills on stream while we all wait to find out if a team can recruit him to coach or play in 2021.

CDL Challengers forces amateur team to play match against cheaters

Published: 14/Dec/2020 1:43

by Bill Cooney
FaZe Testy

An amateur Call of Duty team was apparently forced to play a recent CDL Challengers Cup match against a team that just had a player get caught cheating the round prior.

You never want to run into cheaters while playing CoD, be it in Team Deathmatch or Warzone, but being forced to play against a team that’s already been caught doing so is on a whole other level.

Apparently, this is just what happened to Challengers Cup team Hope Esports, based on a post from player Chris Abbott, who tweeted images of a conversation with a Gamebattles tournament administrator, confirming that situation.

“The kids we’re supposed to play in our next round just got banned for cheating 10 minutes ago!” he wrote.

Since the other team had a member that had literally just been caught breaking the rules, Abbott asked if his team could be given a free win. Instead, the admin simply replied that the match would be going ahead as scheduled.

“So, we have been informed that they can finish this tournament, but he will be banned from the site after this,” the admin replied. “So you’re good to go.”

One wouldn’t exactly call being forced to play against confirmed cheaters, “good to go,” and Abbott felt the same way, tweeting that conversation as well saying he “refused” to play against cheating teams back to back. The good news is that Team Hope managed to win both matches on December 12, even if they were forced into a game they felt they shouldn’t have played.

Based on the timing of the tweets, and the December 12 matchday schedule, we can make an educated guess that the two teams Abbott is talking about are Team Nuklear and HNC, the latter being the team that Hope was forced to play second, even after having been exposed.

A good number of CoD players and fans replied to Abbott agreeing with him that the situation was pretty ridiculous, including Atlanta FaZe’s Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, but it also sparked a larger conversation about the need for an anti-cheat in Black Ops Cold War.

This is just another instance of what’s been a very turbulent start to the CDL Challengers season, particularly when it comes to the uber-sensitive topic of cheaters and hackers.

In the first Challengers Cup, which was held December 5-6, numerous players who appeared to be using third-party software were exposed, leading to a massive outcry from CDL pros about the need for better moderation at the amateur level.

They’re not alone; the player-base has been calling out for Activision to create their own anti-cheat system — in the same vein of Valorant’s Vanguard — in order to deal with the hackers that have plagued both multiplayer and Warzone ever since its release.

The best we’ve got so far is that the publisher has said they’re working on an anti-cheat software, but when it will be released and how it will operate remain to be seen, and until it does come out, these kinds of issues and problems will just keep popping up in the Call of Duty competitive scene.