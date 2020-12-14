Karma shows he's still got it with Round 11 sniper ace vs. Censor - Dexerto

The recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow turned back the clock and absolutely wowed the Call of Duty community with an insane Round 11 sniper ace in the Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup.

You can’t have a conversation about the greatest of all time in competitive CoD without mentioning Karma. And less than a year after retiring from professional CoD and leaving the Call of Duty League’s Seattle Surge, the GOAT is back to making absurd plays.

The first player to ever win three world championships, Karma has been gunning kids since 2010. Now, back on a Treyarch title with Black Ops Cold War, the iconic Canadian is also back to clicking heads.

In a Round 5 match in the NA Challengers Cup, Karma whipped out the golden sniper and proved that 10 years later, the clutch factor remains. With calm comms, he proceeded to dissect BOCW’s Miami map and outduel a team featuring four professional talents, including the infamous Doug ‘Censor’ Martin.

What Karma dubs “redemption” is what the CoD community considers to be his standard level of play. After years atop the power rankings, it should only be a little surprising that the legendary player can brush the rust off and secure a win.

But it’s some added flair to know who he was playing against, as this was no regular public match. Aside from Censor, the opposing team also included Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer, Denholm ‘Denz’ Taylor, and Jevon ‘Goonjar’ Gooljar-Lim. All four players are reputable CoD veterans who, aside from Censor, were on CDL rosters in the league’s first season.

Read more: SBMM affects connection quality in Black Ops Cold War

And, speaking of CDL, some of the world’s best couldn’t help but chime in to appreciate just how spectacular Karma’s ace was. Among them, rookie and MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, was one of the quickest to express his respect for the retired gunner: “Damon is absolutely disgusting HOLYYYY.”



Damon is absolutely disgusting HOLYYYY — Empire Shotzzy (@Shotzzy) December 13, 2020

Simply grossed out by Barlow’s performance, the respect is too real. While many will certainly hope that this performance means Karma is enjoying BOCW enough to make a return to competition, he has previously mentioned that un-retiring would be unlikely.

Instead, fans can join Shotzzy in just enjoying Karma getting kills on stream while we all wait to find out if a team can recruit him to coach or play in 2021.