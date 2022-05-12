JoeWo’s throwback MP7 Warzone loadout is perfect for Rebirth Island

The Modern Warfare MP7 may look small and unimposing, but this pint-sized SMG can deliver plenty of damage in Warzone Season 3.

Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons have started to creep back into contention after the recent Warzone balance changes. This has enabled SMGs like the MP7 to be a lot more viable in Season 3, giving players more options when it comes to picking the best loadouts.

While the MP7 may not be as popular as the MP40 or Owen Gun, JoeWo has dusted off the classic Modern Warfare weapon and put it back in the spotlight. Not only does this fast-firing weapon have fantastic mobility, but the quick ADS time can also lead to plenty of kills on Rebirth Island.

This loadout is especially useful for those that prefer the game’s run and gun playstyle, so here’s the best MP7 loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 3.

JoeWo’s MP7 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: FSS Recon

Laser: 5mw Laser

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stock: No Stock

JoeWo’s MP7 has been built around maximizing the gun’s speed. In fact, this loadout pushes the SMG to its limits. In order to increase your chances of securing plenty of kills on Rebirth Island, JoeWo has utilized attachments that raise the gun’s mobility.

Both the 5mw Laser and Stippled Grip Tape enhance the Tactical Sprint To Fire, which enables players to remain mobile without any severe delays to firing. When this is combined with the added hipfire accuracy from the 5mw Laser and No Stock attachment, you have a fantastic reactionary build.

If you find yourself in a scenario where there is no time to ADS, then simply hipfire the MP7 to gain an instant advantage over your opponent. Lastly, the added bullet velocity from the FFS Recon and ammunition from the 50 Round mags will give you plenty of opportunities to take down multiple foes.

JoeWo’s MP7 loadout really shines on Rebirth Island, where the SMG can capitalize on close-range encounters. So, if you’re after a non-meta option that delivers a speedy playstyle, then be sure to give this Modern Warfare loadout a go.