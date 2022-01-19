Best Type 100 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The MP40 is the go-to SMG for the majority of Warzone players in the current meta, but it may be time to pick up the Type 100, a powerful gun that’s gone under the radar since releasing with Vanguard.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone, most players will gravitate towards the most popular option, which is currently the MP40 with a 15% pick rate.

While popularity is definitely a strong metric, it can lead the community to choose a weapon by default, instead of evaluating all the available options.

One gun that’s certainly gone under the radar is the Type 100, a lethal SMG capable of melting enemies at close to medium range.

Despite this, you’ll need to run a meta loadout if you want to get the most out of the weapon, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best Type 100 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Shiraishi 374mm

Shiraishi 374mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warbachi Skeletal

Warbachi Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk2: Quick

First of all, you’ll want to run the Recoil Booster muzzle and Shiraishi 374mm barrel to significantly increase the weapons’ fire rate and overall accuracy. While this build does lack a silencer to keep you off radars, it’s well worth it as the boost in fire rate takes the Type 100’s TTK to a new level.

After that, utilize the Warbachi Skeletal, Mark VI Skeletal, and Fabric Grip to bolster the SMG’s recoil, as well as improve sprint to fire time and ADS speed. These attachments combined with the Slate Reflector will allow you to lock onto targets and eliminate them in an instant.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Incendiary to increase the Type 100’s damage output, as well as the 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums so you can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, finish off the loadout with Quick for an extra boost of mobility, as well as Vital so your shots always pack-a-punch.

Best STG44 Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the standard meta choices with Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds during intense gunfights, and EOD protecting you from explosive blasts

While Ghost can be a strong choice, we recommend running Overkill so you can equip a sniper or long-range AR as your secondary. This will allow you to remain competitive in any gunfight, no matter where the enemy is located.

Finally, round off the loadout with a Throwing Knife to finish off downed opponents and the Stim for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Type 100 in Warzone

Unlike some of the other Vanguard weapons on the arsenal, the Type 100 is relatively easy to unlock and shouldn’t take you too long.

All you need to do is reach an overall level of 39 and the weapon is yours, so it’s just a case of grinding out matches.

Alternative to the Type 100 Warzone loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Type 100, it may be time to follow the crowd and pick up Warzone’s most popular SMG, the MP40.

With a deadly TTK and impressive mobility, the weapon is easily capable of taking over a match on Caldera, as long as you land your shots and avoid taking long-range skirmishes.

Of course, you’ll need a loadout to get the most out of the MP40, and luckily, we’ve got a class guide that goes over the best setup in the current meta.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.