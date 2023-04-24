JGOD reveals “slept on” close range loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3

In spite of other close-range weapons receiving more attention, JGOD believes the Chimera stands out in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The Season 3 weapon balancing update blew Warzone 2’s long-range meta wide open but didn’t make the same impact for close-range weapons. According to WZRanked, the Vaznev-9K and Lachmann Sub are selected at a much higher rate than any other SMG or AR capable of competing in short-range engagements.

However, JGOD highlighted the Chimera as a short-range meta weapon, community members need to pay more attention to.

JGOD explains why the Chimera is a short-range meta contender

JGOD made a case for the Chimera being a must-try weapon in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The Chimera boasts an impressive 525-millisecond practical TTk and 244 ms ADS speed.

He said: “Based on the stats of this weapon, it is very competitive, and I think almost slept on in that regard.”

JGOD added: “The Chimera kills as fast or faster than pretty much everything in the game at close range, and on top of that, it actually has more range” than other close-range meta weapon options that are more popular.

Best Warzone 2 Chimera loadout

Here is JGOD’s Chimera loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal (-0.30, -0.28)

6.5″ EXF Vorpal (-0.30, -0.28) Laser: 1mW Quickfire laser (-0.23, -29.58)

1mW Quickfire laser (-0.23, -29.58) Stock: TRX-56 Stock (-2.19, -29.58)

TRX-56 Stock (-2.19, -29.58) Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip (0.48, -0.30)

Bruen Flash Grip (0.48, -0.30) Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

“This build is specifically built for close range, which puts an emphasis on ADS, sprint to fire, and strafe speed, which all ends up hurting your recoil,” he explained.

The YouTuber admitted it was a struggle trying to find the perfect balance between recoil control and mobility, but he argued this class will be fine taking out enemies within 10 to 20 meters.

For a refreshing change of pace from the usual Vazenv 9-K or Lachmann Sub, this underrated AR checks every box.