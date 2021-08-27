JGOD shows how CoD Vanguard’s blindfire will be “huge problem” for Warzone

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD says Call of Duty Vanguard’s Blind Fire mechanic could be a “huge problem” given how it’s appeared in the first few bits of gameplay footage.

With the Black Ops Cold War year almost hitting its ending point, it’s finally been revealed that CoD: Vanguard will take its place and release later this year.

As all the rumors and leaks foretold, players will be headed back to the World War 2 period for the campaign and multiplayer – and Warzone is expected to get a makeover with a new map.

However, that’s not all. A blindfire mechanic – which looks like it’s right out of Gears of War – will also be introduced to bring an extra dynamic to fights. Though, it could cause a few headaches.

After a bit of gameplay was finally revealed at Gamescom, popular CoD YouTuber JGOD delivered a brief breakdown on the new mechanics and quickly spotted a glaring issue.

“Looking at it (blindfire) a little closer, it looks like it reduces hipfire spread as a benefit the same way normal mounting helps with recoil, which is a huge problem especially if you can use weapons with hipfire builds,” he tweeted, referring to one of Warzone’s popular MP5 setups.

Though, he also looked at things a little bit more in-depth too, noting that there may have to be specific map design features from the devs so that blindfire is an option.

Looking at it a little closer, it looks like it reduces hipfire spread as a benefit the same way normal mounting helps with recoil, which is a huge problem especially if you can use weapons with hipfire builds. No stock, 5mw, Merc, short barrel, and extended mag blind firing 🤣 https://t.co/IVqaLMZFnK — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) August 25, 2021

“My thinking is that the cover has to be a certain height so there would be clear map designs for you to use this mechanic,” JGOD added in his follow-up video, noting that it wasn’t happening automatically in every scenario.

If that carried over into multiplayer, that would mean that positions with blindfire could be extremely powerful – especially if guns fire just as JGOD pointed out.

Of course, what has been revealed so far isn’t the finished product. There is still alpha and beta tests for players to get their hands dirty with.

If the mechanic pops its head up in those and proves to be game-breaking in any way, well, the devs would need to address it. So, we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.