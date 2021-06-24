 JGOD reveals ‘top tier’ meta Milano loadout after Warzone buff - Dexerto
JGOD reveals ‘top tier’ meta Milano loadout after Warzone buff

Published: 24/Jun/2021 16:57

by Jacob Hale
JGOD Warzone milano loadout
Activision/YouTube: JGOD

JGOD Warzone

The Milano 821 has never been a hugely popular SMG in Warzone, but now it’s been buffed and is starting to take the Verdansk meta by storm — and JGOD has shown off just how great it can be.

Season 4 launched and made some weapon balancing changes that have very quickly taken over the old weapon rankings.

With an MG nerf promised by devs Raven Software, the meta is ready to return to its previous state, which is very open to different weapons and playstyles.

One surprise gun that has started creeping into the meta is the Milano, and JGOD has provided the loadouts needed to make it challenge the best SMGs in the game.

As JGOD explains, some of the balancing changes have made the Milano viable not just at close range but even in medium and long-range gunfights, really becoming a do-it-all weapon. Here are his three main recommended classes for the Milano in Warzone:

Long-range Milano class

JGOD long range milano loadout
Activision
JGOD’s long-range Milano loadout.
  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.5” Ranger
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

While you won’t be challenging snipers and the best long-range weapons with this Milano, it provides much more depth than a standard SMG class.

Sniper support Milano class

JGOD sniper support milano loadout
Activision
JGOD’s sniper support Milano loadout.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.5” Ranger
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

This loadout is pretty much the same, but change the optic on the weapon to make it easier to use at shorter ranges.

JGOD also swaps out the Sound Suppressor for the Agency Suppressor for improved range, but it loses bullet velocity. Pair this with a Kar98k or Swiss K31, though, and it should be good to go.

Close-range Milano build

JGOD close range milano loadout
Activision
JGOD’s close-range Milano loadout.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.6” Task Force
  • Laser: Ember Sighting Point
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Again, the Suppressor used comes down to personal preference, but attachments such as the 10.6” Task Force, Ember Sighting Point and Raider Stock mean it is much better for close-range gunfights, more similar to the classic SMG build.

It’s not often we see a weapon as diverse as this in the Warzone meta, so expect to see it popping up more and more throughout the course of Season 4.

The Milano is clearly viable for any playstyle, especially with these different loadouts, so it’s well worth trying these out and seeing what suits you best.

