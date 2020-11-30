Insane Warzone exploit somehow makes Juggernauts even more powerful - Dexerto

As though Juggernauts weren’t already enough of a problem in Warzone, a ridiculous new bug gives them a wild advantage that could outright ruin any given match.

It’s no secret that Juggernauts have been an issue for quite some time in Warzone. Every time you get an alert that one has appeared in your lobby, you know it’s going to be an uphill battle. The near-impenetrable suits of armor take some hefty killstreaks to deal with, regular guns will rarely do the job.

They can beam you down from afar with their minigun and it’s an almost guaranteed win unless strangers team-up. Despite weeks of dealing with their extreme power, Juggernaut’s have barely been addressed. While they’ve been removed as loot inside of vaults, they’re still fairly common.

These devastating suits of armor were already enough of a challenge. However, a new bug is making them even stronger. You’re going to want to look out for this insane exploit until a new patch is deployed.

Juggernaut’s will already have you on your toes if one appears in your lobby. Though now you’ll have even more of a reason to be cautious. If you hear the warning that a firesale event is about to kick off, you’re about to have a real problem on your hands.

This random-chance event has paved the way for an absurd Juggernaut exploit. Items in the Buy Station are cheaper than ever, though one goodie is often free for each player as well. If you’re in a suit of armor, it turns out that one free goodie can be redeemed an unlimited number of times.

In one example, Reddit user ‘TarleenG’ was able to secure well over a dozen self-revive kits in the blink of an eye. While only one can be used at a time, this obviously creates an unbalanced state of affairs.

If Juggernauts can provide their full squad with self-rez, it saves funds for other powerful items. Not only that, but additional copies of the item will drop on the ground. Meaning you can always return to the Buy Station later to have an endless supply of free lives.

The only plus side to this exploit is that it’s quite rare. To have a Juggernaut suit and then get a firesale event requires some crazy luck. Though it’s clearly possible and will clearly be frustrating when it happens.

Treyarch is yet to respond to this particular issue. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when a fix comes through. Perhaps in the next major update as Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal transitions into Warzone on December 10.