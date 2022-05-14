IceManIsaac unveils “fastest killing” weapon in Warzone Season 3 & it’s not a meta SMG

Warzone content creator and YouTuber IceManIsaac has unveiled Season 3’s “fastest killing” weapon, outlining how to build your loadout to ensure you dominate the competition in Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Despite the incredible number of weapons on offer in Warzone Pacific, shotguns have been pushed to the periphery for most of the battle royale’s history. Their close-range limitations mean that, in general, players are much more likely to arm themselves with a SMG.

However, according to IceManIsaac, the Modern Warfare JAK-12 shotgun is one of the BR’s very best weapons in Season 3. As a shotgun, it is naturally limited in terms of range and handling but, when it comes to straight TTK and suppressive capabilities, there are no comparable weapons.

IceManIsaac “fastest killing” JAK-12 loadout for Warzone Season 3

Outlining the weapon’s strengths in a May 13 YouTube video, Isaac explained that its high fire-rate for a semi-auto shotgun means you can get up close and spam shots.

While its range leaves a lot to be desired, it is the perfect weapon to pull out for clearing houses and other tight environments.

“In terms of time-to-kill, it beats or matches the Owen Gun within 10 meters,” he said. “Let’s be honest, most of our gunfights are either all the way out in the open, or they’re close quarters you’re clearing out buildings. And this JAK-12 has gotten me out of so many scenarios.”

The full class is detailed below:

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

ZLR J-3600 Torrent Laser: 5mw Laser

5mw Laser Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags

20 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

In spite of the JAK-12’s insane close-quarters damage, players will definitely need a solid and trusty assault rifle to complement the Modern Warfare shotgun. For this role, there’s currently no better weapon than the Vanguard STG-44.

As long as players swap between the two weapons sensibly, Season 3 wins will be easier than ever to come by.