Warzone players divided as “stacking” meta takes over

Warzone players are in a heavy debate amongst each other as the new “stacking” meta continues to grow.

While Warzone offers an option to play solo, a lot of the game’s players like to jump into the game’s four-person teams mode, also know as Quads.

However, many of these players are choosing this mode in order to run something the playerbase has begun to call “Solo-Quad”, in which you drop into a match of Quads, but divert from your team in order to try and wipe out another team by yourself.

Now, players have begun teaming up together in Quads, called “Stacking”, in order to combat this, and the solo players are not happy about it.

Warzone players are split about “stacking” meta taking over

The debate reached a fever pitch this past weekend after an onslaught of clips were posted by the solo players criticizing the stacking strategy.

In one such post on X, a player showed a clip of them encountering a full team of four players who made quick work of them.

The user captioned the post with: “The literal WZ2 effect at full force.”

The clip is clearly meant as a criticism of the four players stacking, and the prevalence of such a strategy in the game.

The response from the community has been divisive, to say the least. One such response to the post on X with a pretty biting, sarcastic comment, saying, “‘… there’s a team of 4 pushing me in a gamemode made for teams of 4, rather than getting to cover, I’ll slide around in front of all of them, lose 3/4 of my health, then ego chall all 4 of them, just to moan on twitter than they killed me.'”

Over on Reddit, the debate is raging as well, with a recent post calling out those who are opposed to stacking with a very succinct meme:

Many of the responses here are also critical of these players who are complaining, with one user saying, “Stacking is a term made up by people with no friends. Are we just not allowed to queue up with the buds anymore?”

A good portion of the fans are blaming streamers and professional players for the anger towards stacking, as other players are trying to mimic their content to get their own gameplay clips.

However, it would seem that a majority of average players are in favor of stacking and playing with your team.