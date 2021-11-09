How to watch Subliners $25k Vanguard Crossfire tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League franchise New York Sublines are hosting a $25,000 CoD Vanguard tournament, featuring top CDL pros and Warzone competitors going head-to-head. Here’s all the info you need.

$25,000 on the line

CDL pros, Warzone creators and more

Kicks off on Friday, November 12

The Vanguard launch tournaments are already in full swing, with top pros and creators teaming up to lock horns with their peers.

With the multiplayer game still fresh and players trying to find the best guns and ways to play, the Vanguard Crossfire $25k is guaranteed to make for some exciting games.

Subliners $25k Vanguard Crossfire stream & schedule

While each player will likely be streaming their own personal POV, you can catch the tournament on Subliners’ Twitch channel or their official YouTube channel.

The tournament takes place on Friday, November 12, though a start time hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Subliners $25k Vanguard Crossfire format

The format for the Subliners’ Vanguard Crossfire tournament has not yet been confirmed. That said, if it follows similarly to other kickoff tournaments, expect a double-elimination bracket for teams to fight through.

The tournament will be 4v4, following CDL gameplay, and will likely feature Best of 5 matchups to determine winners. Similar to other tournaments, too, expect to see a combination of Hardpoint and Search and Destroy maps.

Subliners $25k Vanguard Crossfire teams

Five more Captains have joined the fight. They will battle it out in the NYSL $25K Vanguard Crossfire this Friday, Nov. 12th at 2PM ET. Catch it all live on: https://t.co/EKb3bYitTc pic.twitter.com/WgFoBBFACM — NYSL (@Subliners) November 9, 2021

At the time of writing, the teams for the Subliners’ Vanguard tournament haven’t been announced, though we do know most of the captains that will be taking to the battlefield.

While their full squads haven’t yet been confirmed, here are the captains and players we know of:

IceManIsaac

Aydan

Tommey

Emilia

SenseiSwishem

JoeWo

Crimsix

Hitch

ShawnJ

Holly

Make sure to check back before the tournament kicks off on November 12 for full details and the rundown on the teams in attendance.