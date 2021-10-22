How to watch Ridge Off-Season $15k Modern Warfare PROSIM tournament

OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime are throwing another $15k Modern Warfare tournament with some of the top names in Warzone and the Call of Duty League, but this time it’s PROSIM.

Players include Aydan, Tommey, Scump & more

Unique PROSIM ruleset

Matches take place on October 22

Team Summertime’s Hitch has spent the last few off-seasons hosting throwback tournaments, and this time they’re sticking with Modern Warfare, with a 5v5 tournament using PROSIM rules (more on that below).

It brings together some of the best players across both Warzone and the CDL, in a Search and Destroy variant tournament. Here’s all the info you need.

Ridge Off-Season Modern Warfare PROSIM stream & schedule

You’ll be able to watch Hitch & co. commenting on the MW tournament as it happens in the stream embedded above, but you’ll also be able to watch from your favorite streamers’ perspectives on their own personal channel.

Matches kick-off at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST) on Friday, October 22, and should last several hours.

Ridge Off-Season Modern Warfare PROSIM format

The PROSIM format isn’t one that is particularly common in Call of Duty tournaments anymore, but can make for a unique experience.

Inspired by the old Call of Duty 4 PROMOD tournaments, PROSIM essentially simulates that gameplay, with specific roles and loadouts for each player. For example, each team will likely have a dedicated sniper, a dedicated MP5 player and so on.

The tournament itself features a double-elimination bracket with eight teams facing off and some unique battles sure to take place.

Ridge Off-Season Modern Warfare PROSIM teams

There are eight teams in this 5v5 tournament, each consisting of several CDL pros, content creators and Warzone competitors. Here are the teams:

Teams Team Pamaj Pamaj, Apathy, Tommey, hummusthunder, Booya Team Holly Holly, Karma, Futives, Exzacht, ScummN Team Dirty Dirty, Envoy, UnRational, strafe, Stukuwaki Team LEGIQN Legiqn, Slacked, Aydan, TonyHawk, JoeWo Team Sebas sebas, Shotzzy, SuperEvan, Lumemate, Exo_Ghost Team BasicallyIDoWrk BasicallyIDoWrk, Scump, Jukeyz, Blake, BobbyPoff Team ZLaner ZLaner, Arcitys, 2pac, Jorge, Smitty Team Classify Classify, Temp, Newbz, JSmooth, Celyxo

Make sure to tune into the tournament at 12 PM PT on October 22!