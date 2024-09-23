MW3 players are getting free codes for Season 6 Battle Pass but there’s a catch

Sledgehammer dropped the final season of content for MW3 on September 18, and some Call of Duty players have reported receiving free codes for the Season 6 Battle Pass.

The new season is Halloween-themed, bringing a new Haunting event to Modern Warfare 3 along with some major balance changes to the Vaznev-9K, Static-HV, and STG44.

The content bundle is the last planned for the Call of Duty title before Black Ops 6 releases and takes over as the relevant title.

Some players have reported that Sledgehammer has been giving out free codes for the final Battle Pass for the game, and they all have one thing in common: They haven’t touched the FPS in months.

Activision Season 6 is the last big update to MW3 before BO6 takes over.

In a Reddit post telling players to check their emails, an MW3 player explained how he received a free code after not playing the game for an extended period.

“Admittedly I didn’t play at all in season 5 and not much of season 4, so this is presumably a comeback and play gift but hey, I like free stuff. Check your emails,” the player said.

Other players responded to the post, saying Activision or Sledgehammer is trying to boost its user retention by coaxing people back to the title who haven’t played in a while with free content.

It’s not unheard of for live service games to give out free Battle Passes or cosmetics through social media activations or streaming drops. However, the Call of Duty franchise hasn’t historically been generous with free content for its flagship titles.

Players that have abandoned MW3 for the Black Ops 6 beta or other FPS titles for an extended period should check their emails associated with their Call of Duty accounts to see if they’ve been blessed with a free Battle Pass.