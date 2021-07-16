How to watch BoomTV’s $50k Cracked Creator Series Warzone tournament

BoomTV has announced their upcoming Cracked Creator Series Warzone tournament that pairs up the best players from around the globe with some of the most well-known content creators.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has arrived in Warzone and it’s introduced a number of huge additions that are guaranteed to shake up the meta.

With a deadly new SMG for players to master, the sentry gun killstreak available to deploy, and a huge amount of weapon changes, there’s no better time to host a Warzone tournament.

Luckily for us, BoomTV is delivering exactly that with the return of their Cracked Creator Series, offering over $50,000 in prizes. With four separate dates all guaranteed to offer nonstop action for viewers, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

$50k Cracked Creator Series Warzone stream

The event will be streamed live on BoomTV’s official Twitch channel, but viewers can also tune into individual competitor’s streams.

Unlike a lot of Warzone events, the Cracked Creators Series will take place over the course of four days beginning on July 19. You can check out the specific dates below:

Qualifier: July 19 ($10k)

July 19 ($10k) Qualifier: July 26 ($10k)

July 26 ($10k) Qualifier: August 2 ($10k)

August 2 ($10k) Finals: August 9 ($25k)

$50k Cracked Creator Series Warzone format

The Cracked Creator Series is not your typical Warzone event, as two pros won’t be able to team up together. Instead, there are 16 content creators and 16 competitive players which will be paired up together in Duos.

These combined Duos will then part in a 2v2 kill race format to see which squad can come out on top in the qualifiers. Then, the best set of Duos will then get a chance to play in the finals on August 9.

CRACKED CREATOR SERIES RETURNS!! 16 content creators

16 competitive players

draft & 2v2 kill race 7/19 $10k Qualifier

7/26 $10k Qualifier

8/2 $10k Qualifier

8/9 $25k FINALS Tag someone you’d like to see participate in these tournaments!! ☀️ @boomtvesports @Activision 🌴 pic.twitter.com/5UDdwJhWZc — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) July 15, 2021

$50k Cracked Creator Series Warzone teams & players

As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the tournament. However, as $50k is on the line, you can expect some of the biggest names in the Warzone scene to be involved.

Make sure you tune in on July 19 for the first set of qualifiers so you don’t miss out on any of the action and you can see which streamer takes home the crown.