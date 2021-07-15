Warzone players are loving Season 4 patch’s secret change to zipline mobility

Warzone players can now use ziplines at the same time as their teammates. Players were happy to find this mechanic that went unaccounted for when the Season Four Reloaded patch rolled out to the live servers.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is live and with this update came a lot of changes to the game we all know and love. One of the biggest changes went unnoticed as it was initially left off of the patch notes released by Raven Software.

Warzone zipline mechanic changed

It became apparent to the community when a clip on the Warzone subreddit was posted by “aur0n” showing off the new mechanic allowing multiple people on the zipline same time.

As you can see in the clip, all three players were able to get on right after the person in front of them got on the zipline. Previously, players would need to wait for their teammate or enemy to reach the top before being able to use it themselves. An interaction that previously would take around 20 seconds now only takes a little over five seconds to complete. Cutting the time down by nearly 75% will allow squads to play at a much faster and aggressive pace.

Redditor ‘dknisle1’ said, “that might be the biggest change in the patch. This could be a game changer. Especially at ATC.” At the Airport in Warzone there is an air traffic control tower that can only be climbed by ascending on a zipline. This is very friendly to campers and snipers.

Another redditor, ‘Baxterftw’ agreed and said, “ATC tower campers won’t like this. It’ll be fun to push that now.” With this change it will make it a lot harder for a team to hold down the tower without taking some casualties along the way.

This also has a huge impact on Rebirth Resurgence. Some buildings have ziplines to ascend, such as Prison Block and Nova 6 Factory. The roofs of these buildings are common camping spots for squads and now teams can push together to take over these buildings to get a victory.

❗️ We've amended the Season Four Reloaded Patch Notes to include the following: • Ascenders now allow multiple Players to use them simultaneously – allowing for quicker vertical engagements as a squad. Enjoy ☺️ https://t.co/0vSvqOcZoL — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 15, 2021

Since releasing the patch, Warzone devs have confirmed in a tweet that this was an intended change and not a glitch, which means it is here to stay. Raven Software have since updated the patch notes to include the change.

That’s sick. Being able to hipfire would also be do

cool. — HX2 (@henryjhutchins) July

15, 2021

Other players are happy with the change but still feel like more can be added to this aspect of Warzone. ‘Henryjhutchins’ on Twitter is really excited but wants to be able to hip-fire while going up a zipline.

This change has been something that the Warzone community has been interested in for a while and could definitely have a huge impact on the pace of the game.