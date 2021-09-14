 How to watch $300K World Series of Warzone EU Duos event: Streams, schedule, captains - Dexerto
How to watch $300K World Series of Warzone EU Duos event: Streams, schedule, captains

Published: 14/Sep/2021 7:23 Updated: 14/Sep/2021 7:17

by Brad Norton
WSOW EU Duos
World Series of Warzone

After a few weeks to recover, the next World Series of Warzone event is now locked in as EU players are set to compete for $300,000 in this week’s Duos round.

  • $300,000 up for grabs.
  • More than 50 Duos competing.
  • Recrent, Gotaga, Moonryde, Jukeyz, & Danucd serve as captains.

One month on from EU’s intense Trios tournament, the World Series of Warzone is back for another round of action. Once again, another $300,000 is on the line as the region’s best pros and popular streamers battle for their share of the prize.

EU’s finest will be dropping into a series of custom games where both kills and final placement are crucial.

It’s sure to be another hectic event so here’s a full rundown on all there is to know before teams start dropping into Verdansk.

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Streams & Schedule

No different from previous WSOW events, this round is set to be hosted on the official Twitch Rivals channel, with the likes of JGOD, Merk, and Maven keeping viewers on top of the action.

The first lobby is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 15 at 9AM PT | 5PM BST. With five games locked in, the event should run for roughly five hours all up.

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Format

If you’re familiar with previous WSOW events, you’ll feel right at home here once again. As per usual, Duos will be dropping into a series of custom lobbies. Throughout these games, players are awarded based on their kills and their placement.

Below is a quick breakdown of the scoring structure:

  • 1st: 2x Point Multiplier
  • 2nd – 15th: 1.5x Point Multiplier
  • 16th+: 1x Point Multiplier

In typical WSOW fashion, it’s not just the individual performance that matters, however. Captains are set to draft their own teams which ultimately work towards a common goal of securing the Captains Cup for additional prize money.

Speaking of, below is a full breakdown of how the top-performing Duos will be rewarded.

1st $40,000
2nd $30,000
3rd $20,000
4th $16,000
5th $12,000
6th $10,000
7th $8,000
8th $6,000
9th $4,000
10th $3,600
11th $3,400
12th $3,200
13th $2,800
14th $2,600
15th $2,400
16th-25th $2,000
26th-35th $1,600

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Captains & Teams

From veteran Warzone stars like Jukeyz and Testyment to popular streamers like Moonryde and Gotago, this WSOW event is stacked from top to bottom.

Below is a complete list of every single Duo confirmed for the tournament.

Recrent & Ubica Gotaga & Mystkv Moonryde & Waartex Jukeyz & fifakill DanucD & Legendary 117S Slaavzz & iVisionSR kwrky_ & bubblect_ r1sway & CamstaTV Reeczz & qlapr UnknownJWG & noonyr
savyultras90 & BBlade Thomacky & Nianfo Kalii_J & TheeGladders griffuel & Calbooth98 STYLERZ & FalaXii forpantheon & Suedzz DonKaakijn & Begroovy Stxcie & Maqic_tm BeckyJoo & SoDzeX_ Alishakins_ & Amari
AshleighSR & dreamzlv_
meggxn_ & Porky99
 Emiliaa & asinnful ShuKzNorris & Scottish_Casper solanke & samHAM MethodzSick & DagaT1 KayzahR & CPentagon Phyzikk & kinstaar Diream_ & xHankyy Darzity & iNoiizY
Chowh1 & k4brone xaxE & Tojor LouiCM & Lenun Borraskka & MrSoki velox & predax ItsLomba & jezuzjrr izakooo & roocket__ Miniuwa & Janowicz Emzy & riri29_ IAMAngelikaa & Fxzzn
ilame & enoootuuuk itgabby & buzzfieldB Mimque & Jaxvy PrxdigyEU_ & YT_Dr3w Noirstaz & SoFoxis KraQz & BirneEU ThumblessCudi & jaaydar ItsWarsZ & Xamzah ESKc & KiGuNiiN flexz & peLukaa
Testyment & Rirex ChunkRJT & MikeRevolt stikinson & qwizzyxqt Briggscod & AHaZee CRIPER & UnPaKeTe Galgo96ESP & envidiaN Primvzh & AyzenLR Vapulear & Trancee Yxnca & Sawlties HoneyPuu & TBA
berritv & xxtattaxx BennyCentral & QwiKeRTHaNu spratt & controldr jaff & Enomuz_ skrapz & wuskindash Kayzeurwz & enkeo_ Sebi & AxizNation JoshiiL1 & ohCoyle Punkill & Zaakk7 Pannir & paralize_tv
satyrbe & SplashedCOD AIMLUL & stedz3era Fluxury & abWizz ShivFPS & GaGod YKTDeleo & Robstar
