How to watch $300K World Series of Warzone EU Duos event: Streams, schedule, captains

After a few weeks to recover, the next World Series of Warzone event is now locked in as EU players are set to compete for $300,000 in this week’s Duos round.

$300,000 up for grabs.

More than 50 Duos competing.

Recrent, Gotaga, Moonryde, Jukeyz, & Danucd serve as captains.

One month on from EU’s intense Trios tournament, the World Series of Warzone is back for another round of action. Once again, another $300,000 is on the line as the region’s best pros and popular streamers battle for their share of the prize.

EU’s finest will be dropping into a series of custom games where both kills and final placement are crucial.

It’s sure to be another hectic event so here’s a full rundown on all there is to know before teams start dropping into Verdansk.

Advertisement

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No different from previous WSOW events, this round is set to be hosted on the official Twitch Rivals channel, with the likes of JGOD, Merk, and Maven keeping viewers on top of the action.

The first lobby is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 15 at 9AM PT | 5PM BST. With five games locked in, the event should run for roughly five hours all up.

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Format

If you’re familiar with previous WSOW events, you’ll feel right at home here once again. As per usual, Duos will be dropping into a series of custom lobbies. Throughout these games, players are awarded based on their kills and their placement.

Advertisement

Below is a quick breakdown of the scoring structure:

1st: 2x Point Multiplier

2nd – 15th: 1.5x Point Multiplier

16th+: 1x Point Multiplier

In typical WSOW fashion, it’s not just the individual performance that matters, however. Captains are set to draft their own teams which ultimately work towards a common goal of securing the Captains Cup for additional prize money.

Read more: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

Speaking of, below is a full breakdown of how the top-performing Duos will be rewarded.

1st $40,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $20,000 4th $16,000 5th $12,000 6th $10,000 7th $8,000 8th $6,000 9th $4,000 10th $3,600 11th $3,400 12th $3,200 13th $2,800 14th $2,600 15th $2,400 16th-25th $2,000 26th-35th $1,600

World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Captains & Teams

From veteran Warzone stars like Jukeyz and Testyment to popular streamers like Moonryde and Gotago, this WSOW event is stacked from top to bottom.

Below is a complete list of every single Duo confirmed for the tournament.