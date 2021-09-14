How to watch $300K World Series of Warzone EU Duos event: Streams, schedule, captains

After a few weeks to recover, the next World Series of Warzone event is now locked in as EU players are set to compete for $300,000 in this week’s Duos round.
- $300,000 up for grabs.
- More than 50 Duos competing.
- Recrent, Gotaga, Moonryde, Jukeyz, & Danucd serve as captains.
One month on from EU’s intense Trios tournament, the World Series of Warzone is back for another round of action. Once again, another $300,000 is on the line as the region’s best pros and popular streamers battle for their share of the prize.
EU’s finest will be dropping into a series of custom games where both kills and final placement are crucial.
It’s sure to be another hectic event so here’s a full rundown on all there is to know before teams start dropping into Verdansk.
World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Streams & Schedule
No different from previous WSOW events, this round is set to be hosted on the official Twitch Rivals channel, with the likes of JGOD, Merk, and Maven keeping viewers on top of the action.
The first lobby is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 15 at 9AM PT | 5PM BST. With five games locked in, the event should run for roughly five hours all up.
World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Format
If you’re familiar with previous WSOW events, you’ll feel right at home here once again. As per usual, Duos will be dropping into a series of custom lobbies. Throughout these games, players are awarded based on their kills and their placement.
Below is a quick breakdown of the scoring structure:
- 1st: 2x Point Multiplier
- 2nd – 15th: 1.5x Point Multiplier
- 16th+: 1x Point Multiplier
In typical WSOW fashion, it’s not just the individual performance that matters, however. Captains are set to draft their own teams which ultimately work towards a common goal of securing the Captains Cup for additional prize money.
Speaking of, below is a full breakdown of how the top-performing Duos will be rewarded.
|1st
|$40,000
|2nd
|$30,000
|3rd
|$20,000
|4th
|$16,000
|5th
|$12,000
|6th
|$10,000
|7th
|$8,000
|8th
|$6,000
|9th
|$4,000
|10th
|$3,600
|11th
|$3,400
|12th
|$3,200
|13th
|$2,800
|14th
|$2,600
|15th
|$2,400
|16th-25th
|$2,000
|26th-35th
|$1,600
World Series of Warzone EU Duos: Captains & Teams
From veteran Warzone stars like Jukeyz and Testyment to popular streamers like Moonryde and Gotago, this WSOW event is stacked from top to bottom.
Below is a complete list of every single Duo confirmed for the tournament.
|Recrent & Ubica
|Gotaga & Mystkv
|Moonryde & Waartex
|Jukeyz & fifakill
|DanucD & Legendary 117S
|Slaavzz & iVisionSR
|kwrky_ & bubblect_
|r1sway & CamstaTV
|Reeczz & qlapr
|UnknownJWG & noonyr
|savyultras90 & BBlade
|Thomacky & Nianfo
|Kalii_J & TheeGladders
|griffuel & Calbooth98
|STYLERZ & FalaXii
|forpantheon & Suedzz
|DonKaakijn & Begroovy
|Stxcie & Maqic_tm
|BeckyJoo & SoDzeX_
|Alishakins_ & Amari
|AshleighSR & dreamzlv_
meggxn_ & Porky99
|Emiliaa & asinnful
|ShuKzNorris & Scottish_Casper
|solanke & samHAM
|MethodzSick & DagaT1
|KayzahR & CPentagon
|Phyzikk & kinstaar
|Diream_ & xHankyy
|Darzity & iNoiizY
|Chowh1 & k4brone
|xaxE & Tojor
|LouiCM & Lenun
|Borraskka & MrSoki
|velox & predax
|ItsLomba & jezuzjrr
|izakooo & roocket__
|Miniuwa & Janowicz
|Emzy & riri29_
|IAMAngelikaa & Fxzzn
|ilame & enoootuuuk
|itgabby & buzzfieldB
|Mimque & Jaxvy
|PrxdigyEU_ & YT_Dr3w
|Noirstaz & SoFoxis
|KraQz & BirneEU
|ThumblessCudi & jaaydar
|ItsWarsZ & Xamzah
|ESKc & KiGuNiiN
|flexz & peLukaa
|Testyment & Rirex
|ChunkRJT & MikeRevolt
|stikinson & qwizzyxqt
|Briggscod & AHaZee
|CRIPER & UnPaKeTe
|Galgo96ESP & envidiaN
|Primvzh & AyzenLR
|Vapulear & Trancee
|Yxnca & Sawlties
|HoneyPuu & TBA
|berritv & xxtattaxx
|BennyCentral & QwiKeRTHaNu
|spratt & controldr
|jaff & Enomuz_
|skrapz & wuskindash
|Kayzeurwz & enkeo_
|Sebi & AxizNation
|JoshiiL1 & ohCoyle
|Punkill & Zaakk7
|Pannir & paralize_tv
|satyrbe & SplashedCOD
|AIMLUL & stedz3era
|Fluxury & abWizz
|ShivFPS & GaGod
|YKTDeleo & Robstar