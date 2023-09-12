Warzone pros demand Signal 50 sniper ban for World Series finals

A number of Warzone pros and streamers have called for the Signal 50 sniper rifle to be banned ahead of the World Series finals, with major concerns about both the gameplay and viewer experience with $600k on the line.

The Signal 50 has been a huge point of contention among pro players in recent months, as it has continued to dominate the meta despite nerfs.

Developers Raven Software opted not to nerf the Signal 50 in August’s Season 5 update, explaining that their “data does not suggest the Signal 50 is out of the normal range in performance.”

However, as with any FPS game, there is a gap between how weapons are used by casual players — where Raven are likely drawing their data from — and how pros utilize them. And this could prove to be a huge issue at the WSOW finals on September 16.

Signal 50 banned for World Series of Warzone?

A number of competitors have spoken out just days before the World Series’ crowning event takes place to complain about the Signal 50 and request the gun be banned to make it a better experience for everyone.

“The Signal 50 has got to go or have a 1 sniper limit” said TheTacticalBrit, who will be taking to the stage in London, comparing it to the Gorenko meta that had pro play in a vice grip during the Caldera World Series of Warzone finals.

Another pro, Intechs, claimed that the “Signal 50 is going to ruin the experience for viewers as well as the players.”

Warzone’s highest earner and most accomplished player, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, had his say. “If you think customs are tough to watch right now, WSOW will only be worse with so much on the line. Very little movement, grab loadout and post up on a roof. Cracking plates across the map until one team runs out.

“Understandable some players and teams enjoy this, but it’s just not fun.”

With pressure piling on from some of the top names in the game, it will be interesting to see whether the tournament organizers do decide to ban the Signal 50 from competitive play, though this close to the day, time is starting to run out.