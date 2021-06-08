How to watch $20k Code Red Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto

Code Red are running yet another massive Warzone tournament on June 9 with some of the top names in the game. With a $20k prize pool at hand, here’s how you can catch the action, and who’s going to be playing.

Warzone has become arguably the biggest game in the world, the Call of Duty BR bringing together top streamers and players from all corners of the internet to compete for huge prize pools.

Code Red have been at the forefront of that, regularly throwing money down and hosting tournaments between the best. Here’s what you need to know including stream, schedule, format, teams and more for the June 9 event.

Tournament stream & schedule

The tournament takes place on Wednesday, June 9, with the action kicking off at 12PM PT (3PM ET/8PM BST). It’ll likely last throughout the duration of the day, crowning a victor after several hours of gameplay.

Code Red $20K Warzone tournament format

The Warzone tournament will be played in a 2v2 double-elimination bracket, with duos going head-to-head to get more kills than their opponents through several rounds of play.

Each round will be a best of three in the Winner’s Bracket, while the Loser’s Bracket is a best of 1 except the Loser’s Final (also Bo3).

Code Red $20K Warzone tournament teams

The tournament will have a 16-team bracket of duos. Here are all the confirmed players thus far:

Newbz + HusKerrs

ZLaner

Tommey

Jukeyz

DiazBiffle

IceManIsaac

Booya

MuTeX

Full teams will be finalized and announced before the action kicks off on June 9. As well as the huge aforementioned names, one collegiate duo will also be able to qualify for the tournament.