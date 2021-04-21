How to use the PPSh early and unlock attachments fast in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The PPSh is the latest SMG to join Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 3, but some players have found a way to unlock it in Zombies early.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 is home to plenty of exciting new content for players to sink their teeth into, but among the most anticipated additions is that of the PPSh-41. This WWII SMG is known for its high rate of fire and massive clip size, making it one of the most anticipated weapons of the new season.

However, some crafty players have found a way to unlock this Russian SMG before the game’s latest update officially drops. While you’ll still need to reach Tier 15 of the Season Three Battle Pass to officially unlock it, there is a way you can use it right now.

Advertisement

How to use the PPSh early in Black Ops Cold War

According to a Reddit post from DryInspection, the PPSh can be found by doing the game’s trials. Simply load up a game of Die Machine or Fire Base Z and do some trials until you unlock it. Once the PPSh has been dropped, you’ll be able to use it to kill the flesh-eating hordes.

Read More: Cold War Season 3 early patch notes

The really exciting thing here is that you’ll also be able to level up the PPSh way before it is even officially out. This means players who use this method will be able to start grinding out attachments straight away.

Judging from the early gameplay, the PPSh, seems to have an incredibly fast rate of fire and significantly high recoil. In fact, Zacmate posted the recoil pattern on the official Cold War subreddit.

Advertisement

When fired for prolonged engagements, it looks like the PPSh will naturally snake its way up the screen, before jutting out to left and ascending to the right. The recoil pattern is similar to that of a lightning bolt, so users will definitely want to kits this out for recoil management.

Whether the PPSh has what it takes to overthrow the MAC-10 in close-quarters firefights remains to be seen, but it certainly looks to be one of the fastest firing weapons in the game.