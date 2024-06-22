How to get Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Remote Explosives are back in Fortnite’s loot pool, after update 30.20 unvaulted them. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-game item.

Remote Explosives, Fortnite‘s version of C4, was introduced in Season 3 of the Battle Royale mode. After being unvaulted for Chapter 4 Season OG, the weapon has been in the content vault since the throwback season occurred.

That said, update 30.20 brings the explosive device back, which is perfect timing since Chapter 5 Season 3 has been a vehicle-heavy meta.

How to get Remote Explosives in Fortnite

Remote Explosives can be found via ground loot or in chests, much like most of the Battle Royale’s items. If you can’t find them via those two methods, you can purchase them directly from Vengeance Jones in the area southwest of the Nitrodrome for 180 Gold Bars.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Players can only hold up to six Remote Explosives in a stack. To use them, simply toss them with your aim button or keybind, and then detonate them with the fire button.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned, with Chapter 5 Season 3 focused on vehicles, the return of items like the Boogie Bomb and Remote Explosives to Fortnite make for perfect counters. You can place the explosives on a vehicle as a trap, or you can place them down as a sort of “proximity mine.”

That’s not the only thing update 30.20 introduced. The Heavy Impact Sniper also joined the loot pool, so be sure to catch up on that. We also have guides on how to play the OG Reload mode and all the weapon vaulting and unvaulting changes that have taken place this season.