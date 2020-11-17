 How to survive Dead Ops 3 in Black Ops Cold War: Tips & tricks - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to survive Dead Ops 3 in Black Ops Cold War: Tips & tricks

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:50

by Andrew Highton
dead ops 3 logo in dead ops 3 in bocw
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The underrated Dead Ops mode is back and better than ever, so here’s a handy guide on how to survive Dead Ops 3 with useful tips and tricks.

Understandably, CoD: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and Warzone will get lots of attention. However, there is plenty of love for the returning brilliance of the twin-stick shooter spin-off. Dead Ops could easily be a standalone release in its own right and its hours of entertainment shouldn’t be scoffed at.

As with the previous two entries, Dead Ops 3 requires you to equip an infinite firearm that chews its way through the undead. But there’s a lot more to it than just that. Similar to the much-loved Zombies mode, Dead Ops requires teamwork and skill to persevere to the end.

Here are our best tips and tricks to master Dead Ops 3.

Best tips & tricks

teammwork in dead ops 3 cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
Work together. This is vital.

Whilst you can do just aimlessly run around pointing your right analogue stick at anything that moves, there is a lot more to it than that.

Some subtle features and hidden aspects make Dead Ops 3 seem deeper than it appears.

Don’t bolt for treasure

There’s nothing more frustrating than watching your ally see a single silver bar and lose a life trying to get it. It’s worth nothing that your score is mostly inconsequential. Yes, you will earn bonus lives through your score, but you’ll accrue them naturally from surviving so long. How will you survive so long? By not running through a pack of zombies trying to earn a nickel.

Help your teammates

Instead of padding your own score, go and help your teammates in two different ways.

  • If they’re downed, go and fight near their body and their revive time will shorten if they have no lives left.
  • Don’t try to be Rambo. Stand next to enemies and shoot zombies, more concentrated fire, plus it’s easier to revive each other.

Let lesser teammates have weapons if you’re skilled

bonus room in dead ops 3 bocw
Treyarch
These rooms are the best.

Yes, yes. Put your ego to one side John McClane, you know you’re talented. Perhaps monitor your teammate’s scores or lives and see who could use a helping hand. If a great weapon drop appears, don’t instinctively go for it. If you’re skilled enough with the base gun, then let someone else, less-skilled, use it to help them.

Don’t just keep firing weapon pickups

Just because you have it, doesn’t mean you need to flaunt it. If you get the Ray Gun, then use it conservatively, don’t keep firing beams at empty doorways where zombies stopped coming from five years ago. You could just continually fire a special weapon pickup and exhaust its ammo in time at all, but it’s not the wisest of moves.

Save bombs and boosts

Panic bombing is the worst. Getting surrounded by a few zombies and using a bomb isn’t a good use of resources. Always think, can I use a boost to escape? Plus bombs are great for Zombie totem heads as it will get rid of the huge swarm around them and let you deplete their health quickly. Plus, it’s useful to have this stuff for later on when it gets tough.

Don’t get cornered

Unless you’re prepared to use a boost or a bomb, then you will die. If too many crowd you and you’re a trapped rat, then it will be your demise.

Ignore the first-person pickup

mamaback in dead ops 3 bocw
Treyarch
The beginning of your torment.

Just avoid this at all costs. It doesn’t help and it restricts your field of view. If you accidentally pick it up, drop it straight away. It can help with finding secret areas, but is that enough to counteract all of its downsides?

Look for hidden areas

Each area seems to have hidden areas and rooms. Look for stone switches to step on as they’ll open up hidden doors for teammates. There are holes to all in that take you to bonus rooms, and there are hidden doorways too that will reward you.

And that’s it for our tips! Use even just a few of these and you should be able to survive longer in Dead Ops 3, moving ever closer to getting consistent victories in the mode.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!

Call of Duty

5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:04

by Andrew Highton
cod warzone featured image
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty’s Battle Royale beast continues to batter its opposition. Even now it’s getting new players every day, and they need to know how to pick up a win. So here are the 5 best loadouts in Warzone.

Warzone’s rise has been meteoric and its combination of exquisite Call of Duty gunplay and Battle Royale excitement has sold people across the globe. The free-to-play shooter attracts new, intrigued gamers every day.

So it’s safe to assume that many will not be aware of the game’s greatest assets to own. More still, experienced players of the game may have become stifled by their existing options and fancy a change. So here we have the 5 best loadouts you can rock in Warzone.

How to get your loadout

buy station in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
These contain access to your loadout and other items.

For newcomers, you may be wondering how it is you can even equip your specialist loadout. After all, starting with a pistol doesn’t scream loadout freedom.

All you need to do to be able to use your loadout in-game is scavenge $10,000 and get yourself a loadout drop from the Buy Station.

Best loadouts

Some of these weapons have stood the test of time in Warzone and continue to be the go-to guns for guaranteed success. You may be using some of these already, but have you necessarily got the right attachments for them as well?

These are some of the most popular guns and attachments in Warzone.

Kilo 141

kilo 141 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Kilo 141.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This ultra-reliable assault rifle is a god-tier weapon that has won many a player many a game.

These attachments make it quite a good utility gun and extremely powerful. Favoring power and precision, this setup makes the Kilo 141 effective at range and is basically an all-purpose killer across a sprawling Battle Royale map.

MP5

mp5 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The MP5.
  • Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • Stock: FTAC Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

A classic weapon in the lineage of Call of Duty.

The MP5 is a quick, accurate, powerful killer. Its great iron sight allows for an extra attachment where it really counts, meaning you can snap to a target quicker. These lightweight settings allow you to sprint around the map and provide a quicker gathering of tools and faster looting.

Grau 5.56

grau 5.56 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Grau 5.56.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The Grau’s lesser recoil and damage over long-distances make it a killer companion to have.

With these attachments on the gun too, you really have yourself a versatile weapon that is effective at all ranges. Not only that, but a higher magazine and walking stability make the Grau 5.56 an extremely viable option in Warzone.

Bruen Mk9

bruen mk9 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Bruen MK9.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

An LMG in the best loadout guide? Surely not?

Surely yes. By reducing its magazine size and stabilizing its accuracy, it becomes a potent killer with high damage. Then you add an optic onto the top of it, and the Bruen suddenly becomes a weapon of mass destruction on the battlefield.

Kar98K

the kar98k in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Kar98k.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

One shot, one kill.

The effectiveness of the Kar98K naturally hinges on the user’s ability to wield it accurately. But if so, then it’s an unstoppable one-hit machine. As a rifle, it naturally has a slower rate of fire, but its stopping power makes up for this tenfold. Attach a long scope and decrease the ADS time, and you can spot and snap an enemy in a split-second.

Five deadly, dynamic combinations that are winning formulas in the Warzone. You shouldn’t even need to test your skills in the Gulag with one of these loadouts in your arsenal.

Hopefully you enjoyed our 5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and may it bring you more wins.

For more news and guides on Warzone and CoD in general, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!