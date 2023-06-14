Warzone finally introduced a feature in Season 4, allowing players to rejoin a match if they disconnect. The system does have a few caveats, so here is everything you need to know.

Activision leaned on community feedback and delivered a few long-awaited gameplay changes in Warzone Season 4. The devs increased player health from 100 to 150, which will slightly slow down TTK speeds. And after months of complaints from community members, Warzone removed AI enemies from Strongholds.

Season 4 also adds Vondel, and Activision has confirmed the Resurgence map will get a standard battle royale playlist at some point in the future.

With so many big announcements to get excited about, it’s easy to miss that the latest seasonal update introduces a way for players to rejoin matches.

Can you rejoin a Warzone match after disconnecting?

Warzone players have long pleaded with the devs to add a way to rejoin matches, and they finally got their wish in Season 4. Players are now able to join back into a match if specific criteria are met.

How to rejoin a Warzone match after disconnecting

Players can rejoin matches in Warzone within four minutes. Squads must have at least one teammate remaining for a player to rejoin. This, of course, does not apply to Solo playlists.

There must be at least five squads remaining to enter back into a match successfully. So unfortunately, if a player disconnects in the final stages of a match, there isn’t anything that can be done.

For Ranked Play, the mode restricts players from rejoining a match more than once, and players can have their ability to rejoin temporarily limited if they repeatedly disconnect from matches.

Infinity Ward is aware of a few issues that occur when using the feature.

Last remaining teammate disconnecting may result in an undesirable spectator experience while the final teammate attempts to reconnect.

Rejoining while still in the Driver seat of a vehicle will remove the player’s hands. Can be resolved by switching weapons.

That’s everything we know about the rejoin feature in Warzone. We will provide an update if those issues are resolved.

