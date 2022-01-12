How to inspect your weapon in Warzone & Vanguard

Player’s that love to show off their glorious weapon skins can do so in Warzone and Vanguard. The feature can be found in both game’s settings, and we’ll show you how to inspect your weapon.

Warzone has had the ability to inspect a weapon for the longest time. As for Vanguard, it may have arrived a bit later than people had anticipated, but the weapon inspect option is now in the game’s options. Whether it’s for a cheeky flex after killing someone in the final round of Search & Destroy, or just to flash your fancy weapon skin after a BR win.

Warzone and Vanguard have a plethora of different customization settings to help improve your aim and other aspects of your gameplay. But a subtle feature like weapon inspect will add a bit more to the game for players.

Inspecting your weapon in CoD Warzone

Warzone’s weapon inspect feature is very simple and requires very little work. You’ll first need to decide on what button press will trigger it, whether you keep it as the default one, or change it to your liking.

Once you’ve done that, follow these steps based around the default setup:

Get into a game of Call of Duty: Warzone Make sure there’s no one around you On PC, hold down the ‘I’ key, or on console hold down left on the D-Pad Watch as your Operator marvels at their gun

Inspecting your weapon in CoD Vanguard

It appears that only the actual keybind for the feature exists, but the animation itself doesn’t seem to trigger. So either there’s currently a bug in the game, or Sledgehammer have added the keybind, but not completely activated the function yet.

So for now, to change the keybind in Sledgehammer’s latest CoD, you’ll just need to be able to navigate the game’s settings. At the moment, it only seems to be available on PC, but we expect it to be added to console versions a bit later on.

The option is tucked away in the game’s settings and is relatively easy to change/assign.

Go to ‘Settings’ Make sure you’re on the ‘Keyboard & Mouse’ tab Move to ‘Combat Keybinds’ Scroll down until you get to ‘Weapon Inspect’ Now, assign a key

Once weapon inspect works properly, all you’ll need to do is press your designated key. Once you’ve done that, just like with Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, you should be able to hoist your gun up to the camera and parade it around.

