Helldivers 2’s heavy fog makes seeing the battlefield “impossible”

Despite regular updates that improve the experience, Helldivers 2’s heavy fog effects still make seeing the action impossible.

Visibility in Helldivers 2 has been a concern since the sequel’s launch in early February. This is due in no small part to its thick fog effects and divisive brightness settings.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has continued to deploy regular updates for the title, with many featuring balancing adjustments, bug fixes, and the like.

However, none of the patches have tackled the ongoing fog-related issues, much to the chagrin of the Helldivers user base.

One player broached the topic in a Reddit thread that’s garnered plenty of attention. As the user points out, seeing through the fog on Helldivers 2 maps can prove nothing short of frustration.

Article continues after ad

It’s especially challenging when battling Automaton enemies, whose thermals don’t hinder them from spotting players during obstructive weather conditions.

The “very cluttered color palette” of several planets doesn’t help either. When on planets like Ustotu, Divers often find themselves looking for the red eyes of bots while wading through red dirt and thick red fog.

Article continues after ad

Apart from adjusting certain visual settings, there is no real fix for this specific problem. And it’s led some to wonder why the player characters don’t have access to night vision or thermal technology.

If and when Arrowhead plans on toning down these effects – or rolling out another kind of solution – presently remains to be seen.