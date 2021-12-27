How to get iFerg, BobbyPlays, & HawksNest CoD Mobile skins

Three CoD Mobile content creators are on their way to the handheld title and we’ve got the early rundown on all there is to know about the iFerg, BobbyPlays, & HawksNest bundles coming soon.

In a first for the Call of Duty franchise, popular community members are set to get their own skins. Three of CoD Mobile’s top figures are the first in line as devs confirmed in the Season 11 patch notes.

Players will soon be able to drop into any playlist with a custom skin representing their favorite social media celebs.

From when these skins go live to further goodies included in the bundles, here’s all we know about CoD Mobile’s upcoming launch.

iFerg, BobbyPlays, & HawksNest CoD Mobile Skins: Release Date

There’s currently no release date locked in for CoD Mobile’s content creator skins. Although they were announced as part of Season 11’s Final Snow update, there’s no telling when they may arrive.

Happy to announce I’m getting my own Character skin in COD Mobile 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4arKOfhbHX — NYSL Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) December 13, 2021

It’s safe to assume fans of iFerg, BobbyPlays, and HawksNest won’t have to wait much longer, however. The official Season 11 blog post assured each skin would arrive “later in the Season.” Given early leaks have already surfaced, we expect to see these skins arrive in the next few weeks.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here with an official release date as soon as details emerge.

iFerg, BobbyPlays, & HawksNest CoD Mobile Bundles

Outside of the brand new skins themselves, each content creator has their own full bundle on the way too. From special weapon skins and unique player icons, there’s plenty to get your hands on.

Their Bundles 🤑 pic.twitter.com/A4ZnTXZgfI — COD Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) December 15, 2021

Early leaks have revealed that each bundle is set to include 10 exclusive items. All of which have been designed around the specific content creators in focus.

You’ll have plenty of unique ways to represent your favorite name once these bundles land in CoD Mobile.

How to get iFerg, BobbyPlays, & HawksNest CoD Mobile Skins

The iFerg, BobbyPlays, and HawksNest CoD Mobile skins can’t yet be purchased in the store. When they do arrive, it should be as simple as checking the in-game shop and using CoD Points to unlock your chosen bundle.

Given these skins come as part of unique bundles, there shouldn’t be any luck to grabbing the skin you want most. Instead, each of the three content creator packs will most likely be available as their own purchasable items in the store.