CoD Mobile Season 11 Final Snow update: New maps, weapons, Undead Siege changes, more

CoD Mobile Season 11 is almost here, with the popular handheld title shaking things up one last time in 2021. From another new map and fresh weapons to some core gameplay changes, here’s a look at everything in the latest patch.

CoD Mobile Season 10 is already winding down which can only mean one thing. Season 11 is fast approaching with even more content on the way to keep things fresh.

Everything from new locations and powerful gadgets down to seasonal events and gameplay tweaks have already been teased.

Before the CoD Mobile Season 11 update is deployed, be sure to get ahead with an early look at everything included in the latest patch.

CoD Mobile Season 11 update: Release date & time

An exact release date for CoD Mobile Season 11 isn’t yet locked in. The developers are yet to announce a specific release window, though we do know for certain the latest patch is arriving this week.

Given recent history with CoD Mobile updates, it’s safe to expect Season 11 later this week. Friday, December 17 marks exactly one month since the Season 10 update, making it a safe bet for the new patch.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as soon as a solid release date is confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 11.

CoD Mobile Season 11 update: Icebreaker map

A classic Black Ops 4 map is set to be reintroduced in CoD Mobile Season 11. Icebreaker makes its return in the new update, as the large map has been rebuilt for the handheld experience.

This vast, open map was a popular battleground in 2018 across a number of playlists. Expect the snowy locale to be no different in CoD Mobile when it launches in the Season 11 patch.

☀❄ The calm before the storm…

🗺 A new location has been identified for your next mission! 🧊 Icebreaker is coming to #CODMobile later this week as a part of the next new season! pic.twitter.com/UXrpjdokpj — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 12, 2021

CoD Mobile Season 11 update: PKM & D13 Sector weapons

Two new weapons are joining the mix in CoD Mobile Season 11, one from Modern Warfare and one from Black Ops 3.

Up first is the PKM, a Light Machine Gun from the Modern Warfare series. This fast-firing weapon packs a punch with a huge magazine size at the cost of mobility.

Meanwhile, a more unique gun from Black Ops 3 is also on the way as the D13 Sector is set to shake up the meta. This Special Weapon fires lethal discs that explode after a few seconds.

CoD Mobile Season 11 update: Undead Siege changes

While details are yet to be confirmed, we know that Undead Siege is in store for a refresh in Season 11.

This batch of changes is specifically aimed at “veteran players,” devs confirmed in a December 11 blog post. For those who mastered hard mode and found it “too easy,” expect a new level of challenge to arrive in Season 11.

Check back in the coming days as we’ll keep you updated here with full Undead Siege details ahead of the new patch.

CoD Mobile Season 11 patch notes

The full CoD Mobile Season 11 patch notes are yet to be released. We’ll keep you up to speed as soon as further information becomes available.