Everything in CoD Mobile Season 1 2022: New weapons, maps, leaks, more

CoD Mobile Season 1 2022 is fast approaching as the handheld title looks to kick another year off with all-new content. From fresh weapons and maps to unique cosmetics, here’s everything we know about the next major patch.

After a full year of monthly seasonal updates, CoD Mobile is set to wind back to Season 1 as the new year gets underway. Season 1 appears to be next in line to kickstart the 2022 cycle.

As always, new content is coming in hot with the usual mix of weapons, maps, cosmetics, and events all expected to arrive shortly.

Before the new patch arrives, here’s an early rundown on everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 1 2022, hitting devices in the near future.

CoD Mobile Season 1 2022: Release Date

A release date for CoD Mobile Season 1 2022 hasn’t yet been announced. However, based on previous updates, we can make some safe bets for the upcoming patch.

Typical CoD Mobile seasons run for roughly one month each. Moreover, new patches usually arrive on Thursdays. As a result, Thursday, January 13 is a likely target for CoD Mobile Season 1.

That date marks exactly four weeks since Season 11: Final Snow came into effect, aligning with the standard CoD Mobile update cycle.

We’re sure to have a concrete release date locked in over the next few days. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as soon as details are confirmed.

CoD Mobile Season 1 2022: New Weapons

While it’s still early days yet with no official word on new CoD Mobile weapons, two additions have been spotted in the Chinese test build.

Upcoming Weapons in Season 1! pic.twitter.com/IHQktRA3fm — Call of Duty ❄ (@DannyINTEL) December 29, 2021

Up first is the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2019. Continuing the trend of new MW additions in CoD Mobile, this AR is a fast-firing gun with an optional burst-fire mode. Based on an early look in the test build, it could be a force on any map with a full set of attachments.

Next is the PPSh41 SMG seemingly pulled from Black Ops Cold War. This has been a common SMG throughout the CoD franchise having appeared in five different titles.

It’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for the time being. Not everything in a test build update makes its way to the live version of CoD Mobile. Though these two weapons appear to be feature complete, making them a safe bet for Season 1.

CoD Mobile Season 1 2022: New Maps

Similar to new weapons, no official maps have been revealed for CoD Mobile Season 1. Though the Chinese test build happened to tease two classics in the works for the handheld title.

New Test Build Contents Announced for Chinese Version‼ • New Maps: Hacienda, Hardhat, Chinese Nuketown ❄ • New Scorestreak: Chopper Gunner 🚁 • Throwing animations optimized, added attention to details to muzzle flash. pic.twitter.com/HKZYm274oa — COD Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) December 20, 2021

Both Hacienda and Hardhat appear to be on the way to CoD Mobile. The former was a fan-favorite Black Ops 4 design featured prominently in the competitive cycle.

Meanwhile, the latter is a more casual-oriented map that arrived in Modern Warfare 3 before a remastered version launched in Modern Warfare 2019.