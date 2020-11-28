How to get .50 GS pistol in Call of Duty Mobile - Dexerto

A new pistol, the .50 GS, is now available in CoD Mobile – and you don’t have to go through a lucky draw for one. No, you can get it for free through a series of challenges.

With each new Call of Duty Mobile season, the developers of the popular mobile game have flooded it with new content. Be it a new map, a new event, character, perk, or weapon, there has been plenty for fans to get their teeth stuck into.

Sometimes though, in the case of weapons especially, some of this new content is locked behind lucky draws – so you’ve got to pony up some cash if you really want something.

In the case of the new .50 GS pistol, which is pretty much just the Desert Eagle, the lucky draw isn’t something you need to worry about. Instead, you just need to complete a series of challenges.

CoD Mobile .50 GS handgun Small Arms challenges

There are seven challenges you need to complete come from the Small Arms seasonal event to get the new handgun, each getting slightly more challenging than the last.

For example, you kick off with needing to get five melee kills, before progressing to normal pistol kills. In the end, you’ll also need 20 headshots with pistols, which isn’t an easy feat for any player, but its not impossible.

The full list of challenges can be found below:

Kill 5 enemies with Melee Attacks. Kill 10 enemies with Pistols in MP matches. Kill 10 Enemies with Quick Fix perk equipped. Kill 20 Enemies with J358 in MP matches equipped with any laser. Kill 20 enemies with J358 in MP matches equipped with any 3 attachments. Earn Back Stabber Medal 3 times. Kill 20 Enemies with Headshots using any Pistol.

However, you shouldn’t get any ideas about completing the challenges in any random order.

They need to be done in the order they’re set. This is a bit of a pain, but, at least it gives you something to target in each match.