 How to get .50 GS pistol in Call of Duty Mobile - Dexerto
How to get .50 GS pistol in Call of Duty Mobile

Published: 28/Nov/2020 14:01

by Connor Bennett
Desert Eagle pistol, the .50 GS handgun, in CoD Mobile
Activision

A new pistol, the .50 GS, is now available in CoD Mobile – and you don’t have to go through a lucky draw for one. No, you can get it for free through a series of challenges. 

With each new Call of Duty Mobile season, the developers of the popular mobile game have flooded it with new content. Be it a new map, a new event, character, perk, or weapon, there has been plenty for fans to get their teeth stuck into.

Sometimes though, in the case of weapons especially, some of this new content is locked behind lucky draws – so you’ve got to pony up some cash if you really want something. 

In the case of the new .50 GS pistol, which is pretty much just the Desert Eagle, the lucky draw isn’t something you need to worry about. Instead, you just need to complete a series of challenges.

Activision
The Going Dark theme is new for CoD Mobile Season 12.

CoD Mobile .50 GS handgun Small Arms challenges

There are seven challenges you need to complete come from the Small Arms seasonal event to get the new handgun, each getting slightly more challenging than the last. 

For example, you kick off with needing to get five melee kills, before progressing to normal pistol kills. In the end, you’ll also need 20 headshots with pistols, which isn’t an easy feat for any player, but its not impossible.

The full list of challenges can be found below: 

  1. Kill 5 enemies with Melee Attacks.
  2. Kill 10 enemies with Pistols in MP matches.
  3. Kill 10 Enemies with Quick Fix perk equipped.
  4. Kill 20 Enemies with J358 in MP matches equipped with any laser.
  5. Kill 20 enemies with J358 in MP matches equipped with any 3 attachments.
  6. Earn Back Stabber Medal 3 times.
  7. Kill 20 Enemies with Headshots using any Pistol.

However, you shouldn’t get any ideas about completing the challenges in any random order. 

They need to be done in the order they’re set. This is a bit of a pain, but, at least it gives you something to target in each match. 

Call of Duty

CoD streamer stunned after winning Warzone match despite dying

Published: 28/Nov/2020 11:24

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone character aiming at downed player
Infinity Ward / Activision

Popular Twitch streamer its_iron was stunned after he managed to pick up an extremely lucky win during his Warzone broadcast, despite dying in the final 1v1 duel for the victory.

Picking up wins in Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, can prove to be quite challenging for even the best of players, as you have to outlast 150 players in a single match to come out on top.

However, one Warzone streamer its_iron managed to pick up a bizarre victory, even surprising himself after somehow winning the battle royale match when he had been downed by his final opponent.

Warzone operator running with gun

During his November 27 Warzone broadcast, Its_iron had attempted to run the final player over with his cargo truck, but they had managed to explode the vehicle just in time with an airstrike killstreak, downing the streamer’s character in the process.

With the opponent running towards him to confirm the kill, the streamer had already admitted defeat and began praising the player for his clever tactic to counter his idea. “What a play, good stuff,” he admitted, thinking he had lost the Warzone match, “I can’t even be upset that at that one, heck of a play.”

However, as the Twitch streamer had picked up a self-revive Kit earlier in the game, the game did not end when he went down, and he was shocked to realize that he had actually won the game when he looked back at his screen.

“I never even saw him call in the [airstrike] either” he added, before reading his chat and discovering he picked up the win, “I won? No…he killed himself with the airstrike?”

Despite securing the win, the streamer revealed he did not feel as if he had earned it, adding that the other player had deserved it instead. “I feel bad, that’s unfortunate. I don’t feel like I won that,” he said.

While the airstrike initially worked well against the streamer, his final opponent was likely unaware of the second bombing run and eager to secure the kill before its_iron could use his self-revive to get back in the fight.