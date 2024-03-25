MW3 players blast broken animation that ruins Search and Destroy

A bizarre animation glitch in Search and Destroy cost one MW3 player a match when the bomb randomly went off.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plays host to its fair share of bugs and glitches. One recent issue players stumbled across revolves around an aiming error that makes guns jerk upward.

Animation glitches have also plagued the shooter in the past, with one in particular forcing a gun cock animation during respawn.

Now yet another animation-related problem has reared its head, as experienced by one player who lost a Search and Destroy match because of it.

Reddit user and MW3 player 422-2 recently shared a Search and Destroy gameplay clip wherein they snuck up on someone defusing a bomb. The “Execute” button prompt appeared without issue and the Redditor even managed to get the kill.

However, things went south shortly thereafter. As soon as MW3 registered the finishing move, the bomb went off and quickly ended the Search and Destroy match.

Several people responded to the Redditor’s confusion about what happened, explaining that an animation glitch likely decided their fate.

One person stated, “Your character walked inside the bomb site after the animation.”

Others wondered whether the terrain may have interfered with the animation and resulted in the mishap. “Either the timer messed tf up, which is on brand for modern CoD, or the terrain messed up with the execution animation, and put part of your hitbox in an out-of-boundary kill barrier.”

Whatever the case, this counts as another issue MW3 users will want to see sorted sooner rather than later.