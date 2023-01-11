How to fix Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 players are running into the ‘Travis-Rilea’ error when attempting to log into the game, preventing them from playing matches. Here’s how fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2.

Millions of players have dropped into Modern Warfare 2 since it arrived in October 2022, enjoying the fresh content that comes with each new season. However, there have also been a number of issues that have prevented fans from accessing the game properly.

Modern Warfare 2 has been prone to crashes on PC, Battle Pass Tokens haven’t been working as intended, and the infamous Scan and Repair error made an unwelcome comeback. However, the latest problem players are running into is the Travis-Rilea error message, preventing them from logging in altogether.

If you’ve encountered this frustrating bug, here are some workarounds for the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Travis-Rilea error

The Travis-Rilea error is caused by connection issues, meaning there could either be an issue with the Modern Warfare 2 servers or your own connection. Luckily, although it’s frustrating to be taken out of the action, there are a few things you can do to try and navigate the problem.

If you’re hit by the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2, try the following steps:

Check the Modern Warfare 2 servers

The first port of call when you see the Travis-Rilea error message should be to check the Modern Warfare 2 server status. This can be done from the Activision website, or on the Activision Support Twitter page.

Alternatively, it could be a problem with the servers on the platform you play on, so be sure to check the PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, or Steam servers.

Restart the console or PC

Before you start fiddling around with your connection, it’s always worth trying a restart of your console or PC.

Players have reported this simple trick has allowed them to access Modern Warfare 2 without the Travis-Rilea error once everything has rebooted.

Change the type of internet connection

If the first two steps don’t fix the problem, then switching your connection type could be the solution. Going from a wireless to a wired connection can solve the connection issues that cause the Travis-Rilea error.

As a rule, a wired connection will be faster and more reliable than wireless, so it’s definitely worth making the switch if possible.

Restart your router

If the Travis-Rilea error persists and there’s no way of moving to a wired connection, the last resort is to restart your router altogether.

We recommend unplugging the router and leaving it offline for around 30 seconds before reconnecting it. With all being well, once the connection is established, you should be able to play Modern Warfare 2 with no issues.

Hopefully, these simple steps will help you fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2.

