How to earn CDL Championship 2021 viewership rewards

The Call of Duty League playoffs take place from August 19-22, and viewers can earn an array of exclusive rewards just for tuning in, to use in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

At the 2020 Championships, players were able to earn free beta codes for Black Ops Cold War as well as other viewership rewards.

While there’s no word on a CoD 2021 Vanguard beta yet, we know that viewers can definitely earn rewards for tuning in each day of the event.

Here are all the different viewership rewards available, and how you can get them.

How to get CDL viewership rewards

It’s easy to set your Activision account up to earn CDL viewership rewards, and if you haven’t done so this season, there’s still time to do it before Champs.

Here’s what you have to do:

If you haven’t already, create an Activision account. Then, link your Activision account to your YouTube account. Tune into the event while it’s live (watching the VODs back won’t earn rewards). Rewards should arrive on your account within 48 hours of reaching the viewership milestone (as explained below).

Once you’ve got that done, it’s time to find out what you’re able to earn.

CDL Champs 2021 viewership rewards

To earn these rewards, you have to tune in for a certain amount of time each day from Thursday, August 19 through to Championship Sunday on August 22.

The rewards for watching each day are as follows:

CDL Champs Thursday viewership rewards

1 hour: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes: Shane & Zaptius Weapon Stickers

Shane & Zaptius Weapon Stickers 2 hours: 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

CDL Champs Friday viewership rewards

1 hour: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes: Zed & PaulEhx Weapon Stickers

Zed & PaulEhx Weapon Stickers 2 hours: 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

CDL Champs Saturday viewership rewards

30 minutes: COD Timing Calling Card

COD Timing Calling Card 1 hour: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes: Venom, Classic & Vivid Weapon Stickers

Venom, Classic & Vivid Weapon Stickers 2 hours: 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

CDL Champs Sunday viewership rewards

15 minutes: Sweep Calling Card

Sweep Calling Card 30 minutes: Thunderclap Calling Card

Thunderclap Calling Card 45 minutes: CDL Champs 2021 XM4

CDL Champs 2021 XM4 1 hour: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes: Standy, Temp & Huke Weapon Stickers

Standy, Temp & Huke Weapon Stickers 2 hours: 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

How you can earn this XM4 blueprint: Step 1️⃣: Link your account at https://t.co/2jxUJefVsU Step 2️⃣: Watch #CDL2021 Champs on August 19-22 DONE! pic.twitter.com/RvZoBjO6M1 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 9, 2021

The end of Championship Sunday will also mark the end of the Black Ops Cold War competitive season, so you’ll want to make sure you’re set up for success with all of the above rewards.

You can take your double XP, cosmetics and new blueprints into both regular multiplayer and Warzone to show them off — all you’ve got to do is watch the best Call of Duty players in the world face off.