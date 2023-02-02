How big is Warzone 2’s Ashika Island? Resurgence map size vs Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep

Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the size Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island in comparison to prior maps in the Call of Duty battle royale, including the incredibly popular Rebirth Island.

Ashika Island is due to arrive in Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 2, which also looks set to bring a number of big changes to the BR.

It’s the first small map in Warzone 2, following in the footsteps of Rebirth and Fortune’s Keep from the original game, so expectations are high for the new resurgence map to deliver a good experience for the playerbase.

But, one thing that players have been interested in since seeing the fully revealed Ashika Island map, is how big it is in comparison to other Warzone maps — in particular, with Rebirth Island.

Ashika Island map size

Fortunately, JGOD has done the science and has the measurements. While they might not be 100% accurate, it gives a good scope of what to expect when the map arrives.

As shown, Ashika Island ranks as the second smallest Warzone map in the game’s history, missing out only on the top spot to Rebirth Island.

It does come in slightly smaller than Fortune’s Keep, though it is much closer in size, and obviously is considerably smaller than even Verdansk, the smallest full-scale BR map in Warzone history.