Game-breaking Warzone bug puts player in ‘heaven’ despite winning Gulag

Another frustrating Warzone glitch appears to have emerged in Season 2, seeing victorious Gulag players thrown high into the sky above Caldera and then forced to enjoy the view.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s two years since launch have been nothing short of a resounding success for Activision – so successful, in fact, that we have had Warzone 2 officially confirmed and thought to be releasing in late 2022 or early 2023.

However, it has undoubtedly been tarnished to some degree by a couple of major problems. The first is cheating, with hackers still present in most matches despite the launch of the RICOCHET anti-cheat.

Advertisement

The second is the prominence of bugs and glitches, with developers Raven admitting the game is so “bloated” they don’t even know what’s causing them. A new issue, though, may just be the most bizarre we’ve seen.

Shared by Redditor ‘aargella‘ on February 20, the clip shows the player stuck in the sky, hundreds of meters above Caldera, and forced to stay put and enjoy the view.

They joked that they were in “heaven” and, to make the bug even more baffling, confirmed they had actually won their Gulag 1v1 and still respawned high in the sky.

Another player commented it had happened to them, explaining that it occurs when teammates are in a plane and one team member wins their Gulag.

Advertisement

The posted also said that there was no way to get down, meaning they were forced to spectate from above until their teammates died and they left the match.

It’s up there with the most baffling and bizarre bugs we’ve seen in Warzone’s lifespan and will be inevitably frustrating to all who suffer it. Thankfully, the player was able to laugh about the incident.

Here’s hoping Raven drop a quick patch but, given their track record, players could be sent to heaven a few more times in the coming days and weeks.