Florida’s Crunch Time! CRAZY Upsets Inbound? CDL Preview - Dexerto

Stage 4 is officially underway in the Call of Duty League, and Reverse Sweep hosts Katie Bedford, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt look ahead to the second week of action with the Florida Mutineers Home Series.

The OpTic Chicago Home Series saw some surprise results and some huge plays. This includes Florida themselves getting a huge win over Toronto Ultra, who are still vying for the top spot in the power rankings.

Looking ahead to the key matchups and biggest storylines headed into Week 2 of Stage 4, here’s some of the key talking points from the Reverse Sweep CDL preview show.

Advertisement

Florida Mutineers on the way up

“Florida had a huge first week going 2-0,” Enable said. “I think this is a team that could potential get first or second in their group. I don’t think anyone would’ve had that happening.”

Florida have always looked like a team with the potential to do some real damage, but have failed to live up to those expectations throughout the 2021 CDL season. With a big start in Stage 4, however, the tides could be turning for the Floridians, and it makes things even more exciting among the top teams.

Crucial weekend for LA Thieves

LA Thieves have definitely had a turbulent season thus far, going from one of the best to arguably the worst teams in the league. They find themselves moving towards the top half again, but the Florida Home Series will demand top performances from the Thieves.

Advertisement

“LA Thieves are in a spot where they have to start playing well like they were before, simple as that,” explained Pacman. With matches against Paris Legion and Atlanta FaZe, a 1-1 record should be considered the minimum expectation.

Players and teams to watch

Ones to watch is one of the key features in every Reverse Sweep preview show, with the crew picking out exactly which players or teams need to perform the most in the week ahead.

Enable says the pressure is on Mutineers SMG rookie Neptune, while Pacman picks out another rookie in LA Thieves’ Venom. These two haven’t yet had true breakout series’ for their team, but the Reverse Sweep hosts are looking for some game-changing plays out of them.

Advertisement

Bold predictions: LAG turn things around?!

As bold predictions go, Pacman predicting LA Guerrillas to go 2-0 against Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers is definitely up there. As Pacman says, their matches have been close and “their teamwork has been good” since picking up Cheen.

Enable’s not-so-bold prediction is that Florida also go 2-0 (vs LA Guerrillas and New York Subliners), while Katie says she expects London Royal Ravens rookie Afro to come out and help the team beat Toronto Ultra against all the odds.

Read More: CDL OpTic Chicago Home Series top 10 plays

Make sure to catch all of that and more on the Reverse Sweep preview show above, and check out all of our Reverse Sweep content.