CDL OpTic Chicago Home Series top 10 plays: Apathy comes up clutch! - Dexerto

Call of Duty League action is back in full swing with the OpTic Chicago Home Series kicking off Stage IV. Here’s a rundown on the top 10 plays of the week.

After a quick break following the Stage III major, CDL pros were straight back to business with the OpTic Chicago Home Series. From Tiny Terror dominance as usual to Envoy’s incredible showing, week one was full of remarkable moments.

We’ve put together the 10 standout plays so you can catch up on the biggest highlights all in one place.

