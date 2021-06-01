 CDL OpTic Chicago Home Series top 10 plays: Apathy comes up clutch! - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

CDL OpTic Chicago Home Series top 10 plays: Apathy comes up clutch!

Published: 1/Jun/2021 4:17 Updated: 1/Jun/2021 4:08

by Brad Norton
Top 10 CDL plays OpTic Chicago Home Series
Dexerto

Share

Call of Duty League Reverse Sweep USAA Insurance

Presented by USAA short banner

Call of Duty League action is back in full swing with the OpTic Chicago Home Series kicking off Stage IV. Here’s a rundown on the top 10 plays of the week.

After a quick break following the Stage III major, CDL pros were straight back to business with the OpTic Chicago Home Series. From Tiny Terror dominance as usual to Envoy’s incredible showing, week one was full of remarkable moments.

We’ve put together the 10 standout plays so you can catch up on the biggest highlights all in one place.

Discover more: What OpTic Chicago need to do to become CDL’s top team

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement